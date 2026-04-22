iot telecom services market analysis

The Business Research Company's IoT Telecom Services Market Key Competitors and Industry Positioning Trends

Expected to grow to $138.74 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The IoT telecom services market is dominated by a mix of global telecommunications operators, cloud service providers, and specialized IoT platform companies. Companies are focusing on advanced connectivity solutions, including 5G-enabled IoT networks, low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies, edge computing integration, and scalable cloud-based IoT platforms to enhance device connectivity, data management, and real-time analytics capabilities. Emphasis on network reliability, security frameworks, interoperability standards, and end-to-end service offerings remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving connected devices, smart infrastructure, and digital transformation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The IoT Telecom Services Market?

•According to our research, China Mobile Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s IoT telecom services division provides large-scale cellular connectivity solutions, NB-IoT and 5G-enabled device management platforms, and integrated network services that support smart cities, industrial automation, connected transportation, and other data-intensive applications across regulated and high-growth digital ecosystems.

How Concentrated Is The IoT Telecom Services Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 28% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the presence of multiple global telecom operators alongside emerging IoT-focused connectivity providers, driven by diverse enterprise use cases, evolving network technologies, and region-specific regulatory frameworks. Leading vendors such as China Mobile Ltd., Vodafone Group PLC, AT&T Communication Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefónica, Orange S.A., KDDI Corp., BT Group, and Soracom Inc. maintain competitive advantage through extensive network infrastructure, strong enterprise customer bases, global connectivity platforms, and integrated IoT service offerings. At the same time, several regional telecom operators and specialized IoT MVNOs contribute to competitive intensity by offering flexible pricing models, niche connectivity solutions, and industry-specific deployments. As demand for scalable, low-latency, and secure IoT connectivity continues to grow, strategic partnerships, platform integration, and selective acquisitions are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players while sustaining innovation and competition across the IoT telecom services market.

•Leading companies include:

oChina Mobile Ltd. (4%)

oVodafone Group PLC (4%)

oAT&T Communication Inc. (3%)

oVerizon Communications Inc. (3%)

oDeutsche Telekom AG (3%)

oTelefónica (3%)

oOrange S.A (3%)

oKDDI Corp. (2%)

oBT Group (2%)

oSoracom Inc. (0.2%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Rogers Communications, Telus Communications, Vidéotron, SaskTel, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Comcast Business, US Cellular, and Aeris Communications are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: China Telecom, Baidu, Tencent, China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), GMO Internet Group, SAKURA Internet Inc., Highreso, SK Telecom, KT Corporation, LG U+, SORACOM, NTT Docomo, KDDI, and SoftBank Corp. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Corporation, Aeris Communications, Telia Company, Com4, Telit Communications plc, Orange, BT Group plc, Iliad S.A., Telefónica S.A., Ericsson, Intracom Telecom, Fastweb, TIM SpA, and Bouygues Telecom are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Telekom Romania Mobile, Netmore Group, Nexign, T‑Mobile, Orange Polska SA, Simartis, Ericsson Romania, ZTE Romania, MegaFon, Rostelecom and Yandex IoT are the major companies in the Eastern Europe IoT telecom services market.

•South America: Claro Argentina, Movistar Argentina, Personal Argentina, Telecom Argentina S.A., Aeris, Globalsat Group, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens, Telespazio Brasil, and 1NCE are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: Etisalat by e& (UAE), Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (UAE), Ooredoo Group, Cato Networks, Türk Telekom, Huawei Technologies Co., Telenor IoT, Cisco Systems, du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company), and OQ Technology are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: Orange Egypt, Ericsson, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN Group, Vodacom, Safaricom, Huawei Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefónica S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Adoption of automated service technologies is transforming the IoT telecom services market by improving operational efficiency, reducing labor dependency, and enhancing customer engagement through innovative dining experiences.

•Example: In November 2025, Google, through Google DeepMind and Google Research, launched WeatherNext 2, an advanced AI weather forecasting model delivering forecasts 8x faster with hourly resolution up to 15 days ahead.

•Its use of advanced machine learning architectures, high-resolution atmospheric datasets, and cloud-scale computing infrastructure enhances computational efficiency, accelerates forecast generation, and supports improved disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, and weather-sensitive decision-making.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Severe Weather Forecast Accuracy Through Machine Learning-Based Prediction Models

•Accelerating Forecast Efficiency With Artificial Intelligence-Driven Numerical Weather Prediction Systems

•Enhancing Decision-Making Through AI-Powered Weather Confidence Platforms

•Improving Rainfall Measurement Accuracy With Low-Maintenance Optical Rain Gauge Technologies



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