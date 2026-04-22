weather forecasting systems market forecast

The Business Research Company's Who Dominates the Weather Forecasting Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Expected to grow to $3.19 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The weather forecasting systems market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers, meteorological equipment manufacturers, and specialized data analytics firms. Companies are focusing on advanced modelling technologies, high-resolution satellite data integration, artificial intelligence–driven forecasting, and real-time data processing capabilities to strengthen market presence and improve prediction accuracy. Emphasis on climate monitoring, disaster preparedness, regulatory compliance, and integration of IoT-enabled sensing networks remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving environmental monitoring and climate intelligence ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Weather Forecasting Systems Market?

•According to our research, The Weather Company (IBM) led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s weather forecasting and data analytics division, which is directly involved in the weather forecasting systems market, offers advanced meteorological data solutions, AI-driven forecasting models, and real-time weather intelligence that support industries such as aviation, agriculture, energy, and logistics in enhancing operational efficiency and risk management.

How Concentrated Is The Weather Forecasting Systems Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the diverse range of end-use applications, regional variability in meteorological infrastructure, and the need for high-precision data analytics, which limit large-scale consolidation while enabling specialized players to compete effectively. Leading vendors such as The Weather Company (IBM), AccuWeather Inc., Vaisala Oyj, DTN AG, Weathernews Inc., Met Office, StormGeo (Alfa Laval AB), Spire Global Inc., Fugro N.V., and ENAV S.p.A. maintain competitive advantage through advanced forecasting technologies, proprietary data models, satellite integration capabilities, and strong domain expertise across aviation, marine, and energy sectors. At the same time, the presence of numerous regional and niche service providers intensifies competition, fostering innovation in real-time analytics, AI-driven forecasting, and customized weather intelligence solutions, while ongoing partnerships and technological advancements are expected to gradually strengthen the position of key players without significantly reducing market fragmentation.

•Leading companies include:

oThe Weather Company (IBM) (4%)

oAccuWeather Inc. (2%)

oVaisala Oyj (2%)

oDTN AG (2%)

oWeathernews Inc. (2%)

oMet Office (2%)

oStormGeo (Alfa Laval AB) (1%)

oSpire Global Inc. (1%)

oFugro N.V. (1%)

oENAV S.p.A. (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: AccuWeather Inc., The Weather Company LLC, Precision Weather, DTN LLC, Earth Networks Inc., Spire Global, Inc., Tomorrow.io, Jupiter Intelligence Inc., WeatherBELL Analytics LLC, Xweather, Custom Weather Inc., Weather Source, LLC, Weather Underground Inc., Weatherbit API, Climavision, Nvidia Corporation, Atmo, Inc., Columbia Weather Systems, Inc., All Weather, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Pelmorex Weather Networks, AWIS Weather Services, Right Weather LLC, Hometown Forecast Services, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, MarineLabs, Weather Forecasting – Oceans Ltd., The Weather Network, RWDI (Rowan Williams Davies & Irwin Inc.), Weather Innovations Consulting LP, and Perceptive Space are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Fluke Corporation, Weatherzone, DTN (DTN APAC), Early Warning Network, Weatherwatch Australia, Beijing Jiutian Weather Technology Co., Ltd., Aerospace Tianmu Technology Co., Ltd., Ninecosmos Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., AgriHawk Technologies Private Limited (Fyllo), Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd., BKC WeatherSys Pvt. Ltd., PT Geo Enviro Omega (GEO), Smart Cakrawala Aviation, Fujitsu Limited, Metro Weather Co., Ltd., Sysmet Co., Ltd., Meisei Electric Co., Ltd., Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., The Weather Company (IBM), MeteoGroup (DTN), AccuWeather, WeatherPia Co., Ltd., Weathex Co., Ltd., and RainbirdGeo Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Airbus, Vaisala, StormGeo, Fugro, BMT Group, Gill Instruments, Druck, Tomorrow.io, Weatherzone, The Weather Company (IBM), MeteoGroup (DTN), AccuWeather, and Meteomatics are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Windy, Vaisala, Foreca Ltd, Rainbow Weather, RP5 Weather Service, Meteopress, s.r.o., WeatherPRO, Weather2umbrella Russia, Gismeteo, and Yandex. Weather, Spire Global, and Open-Meteo.com are leading companies in this region.

•South America: AccuWeather, Inc., The Weather Company, StormGeo, Ukko Agro, Meteomatics, Meteored Argentina, Climatempo, Somar Meteorologia, ClimaChile, Climatempo Colombia, and Climadata Perú are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: ArabiaWeather Inc., Atmosfer Technology Systems, WeatherNet Meteorological Services Ltd., WNI Oceanroutes UK Ltd., and MeteoGroup Turkey are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: Vaisala Oyj, Campbell Scientific, Inc., StormGeo AS, AfricaWeather (Pty) Ltd., Rainboo, Meteologix, Farmsio Ltd., Hortec Weather Company, and Weather Intelligence Systems (Pty) Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Adoption of IoT-enabled smart infrastructure and connected ecosystems is transforming the weather forecasting systems market by enabling real-time environmental monitoring, improving data integration, and enhancing predictive weather intelligence across industries.

•Example: In August 2025, OMRON Electronic Components launched a next-generation weather sensor capable of monitoring temperature, humidity, pressure, wind, and rainfall, supporting advanced applications in agriculture, meteorology, and smart infrastructure.

•These solutions leverage connected sensors, cloud-based platforms, and AI-driven analytics to replace fragmented data systems, improve forecasting accuracy, and support proactive climate-risk management and data-driven decision-making.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Severe Weather Forecast Accuracy Through Machine Learning-Based Prediction Models

•Accelerating Forecast Efficiency With Artificial Intelligence-Driven Numerical Weather Prediction Systems

•Enhancing Decision-Making Through AI-Powered Weather Confidence Platforms

•Improving Rainfall Measurement Accuracy With Low-Maintenance Optical Rain Gauge Technologies



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