Tooling Studio Launches MCP Integration, Turning Google Workspace Into an AI-Operable System

Automate your tasks with AI by connecting to your preferred LLM through MCP AI acts as the link between all your Google Workspace apps. Have your AI scan your emails and meeting transcripts. Ask it to create tasks based on what was discussed.

Users can now instruct AI to create tasks, update pipelines, and trigger project management workflows automatically inside Google Workspace.

BILTHOVEN, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tooling Studio announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, a new capability that allows AI systems and large language models (LLMs) to directly interact with and execute actions inside Google Workspace through Tooling Studio’s existing integrations.

This feature launch marks a shift in how work gets done inside Google Workspace. Instead of limiting AI to generating text or suggestions, Tooling Studio enables it to take action. LLMs can now act as agents by creating, updating, and organizing tasks at the user’s request. Similarly, they can tap into the CRM integration to manage contacts and deal pipelines. Workflows can be triggered from natural language instructions, all within the same environment where teams already operate.

Tooling Studio has built its platform around a simple premise: work should happen where it already lives. Its Kanban Tasks and Sales CRM tools run natively inside Google Workspace and Gmail, allowing users to manage tasks, pipelines, and contacts without switching tabs or relying on external systems. With MCP integration, that environment becomes accessible to AI, turning it into a system that can be both used and operated programmatically.

This addresses a clear limitation in most AI tools today. While they are capable of analyzing information and generating output, they remain disconnected from execution. They suggest actions but cannot carry them out. The new feature closes that gap by exposing its task and CRM infrastructure through MCP, allowing AI agents to operate on real, external systems instead of working in isolation. Planning and execution now happen within the same loop.

For example, users can ask AI to analyze meeting recording transcripts and automatically generate tasks based on what was discussed. This includes identifying action items, capturing key decisions, and assigning responsibilities, with outputs structured directly within the system. The feature removes the need for manual interpretation and task creation, ensuring that discussions are consistently translated into actionable follow-ups and reducing the risk of missed steps and aligning outcomes with execution immediately.

The integration follows a native approach to Google Workspace. Rather than layering additional tools on top, Tooling Studio embeds functionality directly into Gmail and connects with Google Tasks and Contacts. MCP extends this model by making the workspace itself accessible to AI systems. Users continue working in a familiar interface while AI operates within the same environment, removing the need for additional platforms or complex integrations.

For teams, this enables a new category of workflows. AI can manage project boards in real time, update CRM records based on email activity, handle follow-ups, and maintain pipeline accuracy without manual intervention. This reduces fragmentation across tools and removes the operational overhead that typically comes with managing multiple systems.

The MCP integration is now available by invitation as part of Tooling Studio’s platform. Users can request private access and more information on https://tooling.studio/.

About Tooling Studio

Tooling Studio develops productivity tools designed specifically for Google Workspace. Its products, including Kanban Tasks and Sales CRM, integrate directly into Gmail to help teams manage tasks, projects, and customer relationships without switching between applications. The company focuses on building lightweight, native tools that extend the capabilities of Google Workspace while maintaining simplicity and speed.

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