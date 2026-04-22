Gabby Giggles Receives Anticipated New Release

Gabby Giggles by Author C. Toni Graham

Gabby Giggles and her bullfrog pal will bring laughter and a few snorts to children everywhere.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Latitude Publishing, San Diego, CA announces the new release of the illustrated children’s book “Gabby Giggles” written by Author, C. Toni Graham.

The delightful story, “Gabby Giggles” encourages ways to overcome challenges through laughter. The vibrant illustrated children’s book is designed for young readers, focusing on humor and joyful interaction.

The story follows a young girl named Gabby who loves to giggle until she unexpectedly steps on a thorn. A friendly bullfrog, who specializes in feet, hops into action to save the day. The bullfrog uses entertaining antics to distract Gabby, making he laugh and even “snort” while he helps her.

The 24-page book is available in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats at major booksellers. The story is ideal for ages 4-7 independent readers or as a story time activity. A much-anticipated companion audiobook will be released in the coming months for audiobook platforms.

“Gabby Giggles”: Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and all major booksellers

Print length: 24 pages

Publisher: Crown Latitude

Publication date: April 15, 2026

Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.07 x 8.5 inches

ISBN-13: 978-1971940

About the Author

In addition to producing “Gabby Giggles” C. Toni Graham is a master storyteller and author of the award winning “Crossroads and the Himalayan Crystals.” The first installment of the epic Crossroads fantasy series received the Readers Favorite International Book Award for Excellence in Writing and an Honorable Mention Award from the Los Angeles Book Festival for Young Adult Fiction. She lives in California surrounded by family, too many dogs and a few fairies. To learn more about Graham, visit her website at www.ctonigraham.com

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