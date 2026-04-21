RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS THROUGH MARCH 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS

DENISE P. BALANAY

SENIOR HEARINGS OFFICER

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Through March 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 21, 2026

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i, through the month of March 2026. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Bernard K. Chun, M.D.

Case Number: MED 2024-143-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license and immediate cessation of practice

Effective Date: 11-13-25

On June 13, 2025, RICO filed a Petition for Disciplinary Action alleging that Respondent violated HRS §§ 453-8(a)(6) and 453-8(a)(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Stephen A. Feig, D.O. aka Stephen Aboulafia Feig

Case Number: MED 2025-491-L

Sanction: License restriction

Effective Date: 1-15-26

The Board found that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Florida and failed to timely report the action to the Board, in violation of HRS § 453-8.6. (Board’s Final Order.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Thies Lombard Pharmacy Inc., dba Lombard Pharmacy

Case Number: PHA 2025-20-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 2-19-26

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Iowa and failed to timely report the action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Precision Compounding Pharmacy and Wellness

Case Number: PHA 2025-18-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 3-19-26

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Louisiana in potential violation of HRS §§ 461-21.5 and 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Fullmer Brother’s Construction, LLC, dba FBC Roofing and David R. Fullmer

Case Number: CLB 2025-296-L

Sanction: Voluntary suspension of licenses and $10,000 fine

Effective Date: 2-20-26

RICO alleges that Respondents’ “Construction Agreement” with homeowner was not a fully signed written contract, as it: 1) Was not executed by Respondent Fuller, who was and is Respondent Fullmer Brother’s RME; 2) Did not include Respondent Fullmer Brother’s contractor’s license numbers and classifications; 3) Did not include a detailed explanation of the lien rights of the parties performing under the contract and homeowner’s option to demand bonding on the project; and 4) Did not include a detailed explanation of Respondent Fullmer Brother’s rights to resolve any alleged construction defect in accordance with HRS Chapter 672E. RICO further alleges that Respondents’ “Construction Agreement” with homeowner was on FBC Roofing letterhead and not on Respondent Fullmer Brother’s letterhead. FBC Roofing was not registered by Respondent Fullmer Brother’s as a trade name with the Board. All, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-25.5(a)(1), 444-25.5(a)(2), 444-25.5(b), 444-25.5(b)(1), 444-25.5 (b)(2), and HAR §§ 16-77-8(a), 16-77-71(a)(2), 16-77-80, and 16-77-80(a)(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: The Parrish Collection, LLC and Jonathan D. Parrish

Case Number: REC 2021-351-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 3-27-26

The Commission adopted the Hearings Officer’s recommended decision and found that Respondent violated HAR §§ 16-99-3(f) and 16-99-11(a) and HRS § 467-14(13). (Commission’s Final Order.)

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Christina Saysamphan

Case Number: RNS 2025-104-L

Sanction: Voluntary relinquishment and surrender of license

Effective Date: 2-5-26

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of California and failed to timely report the action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 457-12(a)(6), 457-12(a)(8), and 457-12(a)(10). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

ACTIVITY DESK PROGRAM

Respondent: Rise! Enterprise Limited Liability Company dba Ohana Fun! Hawaii

Case Number: ADP 2022-9-L and ADP 2023-1-L

Sanction: Registration/license revocation

Effective Date: 3-5-26

The Director determined that Respondent violated the terms and conditions of the Settlement Agreement. (Director’s Final Order.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

# # #