Trustume Sets New Standard for Talent Security with SOC II Type 2 Certification

Trustume with Type 2, along with Type 1 and Type 3 already certified, is now fully SOC II compliant

Trustume has achieved SOC II Type 2 certification. The certification marks a significant milestone for the platform as it adds a new standard in the industry.

Trust is the foundation this company is built on. The name says it all. Earning SOC II Type 2 certification is not just a compliance milestone, it is a statement about who we are and how we operate” — Gopal Parvathaneni, CEO - Trustume

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trustume, the AI-powered verified talent platform developed by EPSoft Technologies, has officially achieved SOC II Type 2 certification, a widely recognized standard for data security, availability, and confidentiality established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Trustume with Type 2, along with Type 1 and Type 3 already certified, is now fully SOC II compliant. The certification marks a significant milestone for the platform as it continues to scale across the US staffing and talent acquisition industry."Trust is the foundation this company is built on. The name says it all. Earning SOC II Type 2 certification is not just a compliance milestone, it is a statement about who we are and how we operate,” said Gopal Parvathaneni, Chief Executive Officer of Trustume. “As Trustume grows, our clients and partners need to know that we hold ourselves to the highest standard. This certification is proof that we deliver on that promise."A Standard That Means BusinessSOC II certification is not self-reported. It requires an independent third-party audit that evaluates a company's systems, controls, and processes against strict security criteria. For Trustume, earning this certification confirms that its infrastructure, data handling practices, and access controls meet the same standards trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprise-grade technology platforms.The certification covers critical security domains including data encryption, access management, continuous system monitoring, and incident response.Deepa Bachu, Chief Information Officer, spoke to the technical depth behind the achievement and said, "Security is not a feature you bolt on after the fact. It has to be woven into every decision from day one. Achieving SOC II certification is validation that our infrastructure and controls are not just meeting the bar, they are clearing it. Our users deserve a platform they can trust completely, and this certification is our commitment to making sure that trust is never misplaced."Why It Matters for Staffing and Talent AcquisitionThe US staffing industry processes millions of candidate records, background checks, employment verifications, and sensitive personal data points every year. As AI-driven platforms like Trustume handle increasingly complex information, the expectation for rigorous data security has never been higher.Trustume was purpose-built to address resume fraud, identity misrepresentation, and verification gaps in the hiring process.Vidyadhar Mylabathula, Chief Product Officer, while explaining how this certification ties directly into the platform's product philosophy said, "When we designed Trustume, we knew that verified talent had to mean verified at every level. By securing SOC II Type 2, we ensure that the 'Verified' in 'Verified Talent' extends to the very infrastructure holding that data and gives our product the credibility it deserves. It tells every employer, recruiter, and candidate on our platform that we take the responsibility of managing their information as seriously as we take the problem we are solving for them."Looking AheadWith SOC II certification secured, Trustume is positioned to accelerate its adoption among enterprise staffing firms, managed service providers, and large-scale employers who require verified compliance standards before onboarding technology partners. The certification further strengthens Trustume's value proposition as the only fully verified talent ecosystem in the US staffing market.For more information about Trustume's security practices and certifications, visit trustume.com/security.About TrustumeTrustume is an AI-powered verified talent platform developed by EPSoft Technologies, designed to eliminate resume fraud and create a fully verified hiring ecosystem for the US staffing industry. By combining artificial intelligence with real-time verification, Trustume connects employers with candidates they can trust from day one.

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