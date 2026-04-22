Collective acquires Open Ledger to accelerate all-in-one financial solution for solopreneurs

Hooman Radfar, Co-Founder and CEO

Acquisition gives Collective native control of embedded accounting infrastructure, unlocking a new layer of agentic AI that automates the back office end-to-end

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective, the leading all-in-one financial platform purpose-built for self-employed entrepreneurs, announces its acquisition of Open Ledger, an embedded accounting platform that enables fintech companies to integrate accounting directly into their products. The acquisition marks a significant step in Collective’s mission to build the definitive, AI-powered, financial operating system for solopreneurs, the fastest-growing segment of the American workforce.By owning accounting functions natively, Collective can more quickly build, train and deploy AI agents with direct, real-time access to transaction data, ledger state, and financial workflows This unlocks a new class of capabilities afforded by building an accounting platform purpose built for agents - AI that doesn’t just surface insights, but that can actively categorize expenses, instantly calculate downstream tax impacts, and power scenario modeling via a real-time AI CFO that Collective members can leverage in real time via the Collective app.“Acquiring Open Ledger is a major step toward building the AI-native, self-driving financial platform for the Business-of-One,” said Hooman Radfar, Founder and CEO of Collective. “By owning the core ledger, we can move faster, automate more, and build a platform that runs bookkeeping, tax, and the entire back office for our members. We see a future where all 30 million solopreneurs in America have an AI-powered back office working for them 24/7 - proactively, automatically, and behind the scenes.”Pryce Yebesi, co-founder and CEO of Open Ledger said, "We built Open Ledger to make accounting infrastructure work for the next generation of financial products. Joining Collective puts that at the heart of how millions of self-employed people manage their finances."Managing money as a self-employed person has never been more complicated. Between taxes, bookkeeping, entity structure, and compliance, solopreneurs carry a back-office burden that most financial software wasn’t built for - tools designed for teams, enterprises, or accountants. And on top of this, they have to run their business.Collective was founded to close that gap and is the only AI company doing so at scale. The company’s agentic platform already handles formation, bookkeeping, payroll, and tax filing for thousands of members. With Open Ledger’s infrastructure now integrated, Collective gains a deeper, more precise view of every dollar flowing through a member’s business, enabling proactive guidance that anticipates needs before members have to ask. This gives members time back and drives a truly agentic product.-ENDS-Collective is the first all-in-one financial solution built exclusively for solopreneurs by solopreneurs. We’re on a mission to redefine the way self-employed people work by increasing the number of financially successful Businesses-of-One. By providing an all-in-one solution, we give self-employed people the technology and team they need to focus on their passion, and not their paperwork.Collective has partnered with over 13,000 businesses and manages over $1.4B of finances. The company provides formation, bookkeeping, payroll and taxes with their AI-powered platform, saving members an average of $10,000 a year in taxes.Collective is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by General Catalyst, QED Investors, Google’s Gradient Ventures, Expa and more.About Open LedgerOpen Ledger is an embedded accounting platform that enables SaaS companies and fintechs to integrate accounting natively into their products. Built by operators from leading technology companies, Open Ledger's API and LLM-powered infrastructure gives platforms the tools to offer their SMB customers done-for-you bookkeeping, auto-categorization, reconciliation, and custom financial reporting - all embedded directly within their existing product.Open Ledger is SOC 2 certified and ISO 27001 compliant, and connects with 12,000+ banks alongside integrations with Stripe, Plaid, QuickBooks, and more. Open Ledger is backed by Kindred Ventures and blank_ Ventures.

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