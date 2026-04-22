StorageChain Builds a Breakthrough Cross-Cloud AI Intelligence Layer Connecting Microsoft, AWS, Dropbox, & Others

StorageChain AI Intelligence

Unifies enterprise data across Microsoft, AWS, and Dropbox to deliver real-time AI insights without migration or duplication

We are building a new AI intelligence layer for the enterprise where data is no longer trapped in silos but instantly accessible across every cloud in real time” — Chris Dominguez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageChain today announced a major expansion of its AI-powered enterprise platform, introducing a breakthrough cross-cloud intelligence layer that connects data across leading cloud ecosystems, including Microsoft and Amazon. The platform now integrates with Microsoft Azure, OneDrive, and SharePoint alongside existing support for Amazon S3, Dropbox, and StorageChain’s native Web3 cloud.This expansion enables organizations to simultaneously search and analyze enterprise data across multiple cloud environments in real time - without the need to migrate or duplicate data. By unifying fragmented data systems into a single AI-driven interface, StorageChain addresses one of the most critical challenges facing enterprises today: the inability to access and leverage data distributed across disparate platforms.“As enterprises embrace multi-cloud strategies, their data becomes increasingly fragmented and difficult to use,” said Chris Dominguez, CEO of StorageChain. “We are building a fundamentally new capability - a neutral AI intelligence layer that sits above all cloud environments. Our platform allows organizations to instantly search and understand their data across Microsoft, AWS, Dropbox, and beyond. This is about eliminating silos and unlocking the full value of enterprise data.”Unlike traditional solutions that operate within a single ecosystem, StorageChain is designed to be fully platform-agnostic. Its Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) architecture allows enterprises to securely connect existing cloud environments and apply AI intelligence without disrupting infrastructure. This approach removes the limitations of siloed AI tools and positions StorageChain as a foundational layer for next-generation enterprise intelligence.The company’s roadmap includes continued expansion across all major cloud platforms, followed by integration with leading enterprise systems such as Salesforce and other CRM solutions. This will enable organizations to extend AI intelligence beyond storage and into core business operations, including sales, customer data, and workflow systems.Early customer adoption is already validating the platform’s value. StorageChain has engaged enterprise customers such as Phenix and managed service provider VegaNext, with additional demand emerging across data-intensive industries. A major freight logistics company is currently in the process of onboarding to leverage StorageChain’s ability to simultaneously search data across Amazon S3 and Dropbox - highlighting the real-world need for cross-cloud intelligence.StorageChain’s business model further strengthens its competitive position by bundling its AI intelligence capabilities with its core storage offering at no additional cost. This approach lowers adoption barriers while delivering immediate enterprise value, creating a compelling alternative to traditional, siloed cloud solutions.As enterprise data continues to grow and cloud environments become more complex, StorageChain is positioned at the center of a major technological shift which is the convergence of AI, multi-cloud infrastructure, and real-time data intelligence.About StorageChainStorageChain is a next-generation AI platform designed to unify enterprise data across cloud environments and business systems. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep multi-cloud integration, StorageChain enables organizations to search, analyze, and act on their data in real time regardless of where it resides.For more information, visit www.storagechain.io Media: info@storagechain.io

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