Jonathan Coyle Releases THE UNBROKEN CODE: A 70-Day Men's Transformation Protocol

THE UNBROKEN CODE by Jonathan Coyle, available now on Amazon.

A 918-page, 70-day protocol fusing peer-reviewed psychology, Biblical covenant, and Stoic philosophy. Faith-based counterpart to 75 Hard.

This is not motivation. This is metamorphosis.” — Jonathan Coyle

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Coyle was born the night a landslide buried his family's home in Northern California. Today he releases THE UNBROKEN CODE: A Seventy-Day Covenant Campaign from Collapse to Coronation. The 918-page protocol, from the Performance Architect, MBA, and ISSA Master Trainer, fuses Biblical covenant theology, Stoic philosophy, and peer-reviewed behavioral science into one structured system for men.

The release arrives during a documented decline in male mental health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that men account for approximately 80 percent of U.S. suicides and die by suicide at nearly four times the rate of women, while receiving mental health treatment at roughly half the rate of women (13.4 percent versus 24.7 percent).

The isolation data makes the pattern worse.

The American Institute for Boys and Men reports that 15 percent of young American men have no close friends, a fivefold increase since 1990. Gallup's May 2025 World Poll found that 25 percent of U.S. men ages 15 to 34 experience daily loneliness, a rate higher than 37 other OECD countries. A March 2026 clinical review in Psychiatric Times linked the finding that over half of men feel no one really knows them to a 2.2 times increase in suicidal ideation.

Coyle built THE UNBROKEN CODE as a direct response to these numbers. The book offers a faith-based counterpart to Andy Frisella's 75 Hard. At 918 pages, it runs roughly three times the length of the typical men's transformation title. "Transformation is not a pamphlet exercise," Coyle said.

The book applies 15 peer-reviewed psychological frameworks across a structured 70-day program. The four research anchors are logotherapy and meaning (Frankl, 1946), self-efficacy (Bandura, 1977), self-actualization (Maslow, 1943), and cognitive dissonance (Festinger, 1957). Eleven more frameworks, fully cited in the book's appendices, reinforce the structure across the 70 days. That structure, called the Dragon Creed, maps five identity stages from "No one is coming" to "I COMMAND." The 70-day frame draws on Biblical completion motifs in Jeremiah 25:11-12, Daniel 9:2, and Luke 4:1-2. The book includes 28 Marcus Aurelius citations, 16 from Epictetus, and 10 from Seneca.

"This is not motivation. This is metamorphosis," Coyle said. After 15 years of coaching men through transformation, he argues the category needs more than willpower challenges. "Covenant creates commitment. Stoic practice is the original cognitive behavioral therapy. Physical training rivals antidepressants for depression in meta-analytic research. Integrated, these three accomplish what no single one does alone."

Coyle has coached more than 300 clients through one-on-one transformation programs across 15 years of practice, reached thousands more through his digital platforms, and delivered live coaching events and keynotes for corporate audiences including Monster Energy. He has produced over 500 fitness and health training videos. He is an ISSA Certified Master Trainer, holds an MBA with honors from Hope International University, and a BA with honors from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Earlier in his entrepreneurial career, he co-founded a multi-brand holding company that grew three businesses to multi-million-dollar revenue without outside investment before his exit. His brand work includes Monster Energy, the UFC, WWE, and Nordstrom. He reaches over 380,000 followers through personal channels including Instagram at @Jonathan_Coyle and TikTok at @TheJonathanCoyle.

Coyle credits Andy Frisella, creator of 75 Hard, as foundational influence. "Andy proved the market exists and raised the standard for accountability-based programs," Coyle said. "THE UNBROKEN CODE builds on that proof with a different angle: covenant integration for men who want Biblical and philosophical depth inside their transformation, not alongside it."

THE UNBROKEN CODE is available in paperback ($34.99, ASIN B0GLZ3W423) and Kindle ($4.99, ASIN B0GLQZ92R8) through Amazon (ISBN 9798246020272), with secondary distribution through Smashwords, Booktopia, Everand, and Indigo.

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