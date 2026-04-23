PEERNOVATION AND INCEPTION STRATOS LAUNCH JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD A GLOBAL PEER-POWERED PERFORMANCE PLATFORM

As a 'been there done it founder', I now help other founders to scale faster, more easily and with less stress

Announcing a rare joint venture partnership with two complimentary teams coming together to build something more meaningful and impactful,

This is a strategic relationship, not a traditional consulting arrangement,” said Leo Bottary, Founder and Managing Partner of Peernovation.” — Leo Bottary

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peernovation and Inception Stratos today announced a strategic joint venture to transform Peernovation from a high-impact advisory firm into a scalable global platform for team performance.

By combining Peernovation’s research-backed methodology with Inception Stratos’ expertise in growth infrastructure and platform development, the partnership is designed to help organizations turn everyday peer influence into a measurable performance advantage.

At its core, the venture is focused on one idea: in today’s workplace, performance is no longer driven primarily by hierarchy, but by how peers think, challenge, support, and model high standards every day—especially when it comes to adapting to change and adopting new technologies. Organizations that harness that dynamic effectively will outperform those that do not.

“This is a strategic relationship, not a traditional consulting arrangement,” said Leo Bottary, Founder and Managing Partner of Peernovation. “The real performance engine in organizations has shifted from hierarchy to peers. In a world where institutional trust is declining, people are looking to one another more than ever. For decades, CEO forums have harnessed that dynamic to drive extraordinary performance. This venture brings that same power to teams across organizations globally. We will begin with a twofold strategy: building the technology platform to scale peer-powered performance while expanding our global network of Peernovation Certified Facilitators.”

“What Peernovation has built is something people already understand, because they’ve experienced it: teams perform better when peers challenge and support one another,” said Nico Lawrence, CEO and Founder of Inception Stratos. “Our role is to scale that dynamic. We’re building the infrastructure and technology to embed it into how organizations operate, using AI to reinforce trust, alignment, and high-quality peer interaction.”

About Inception Stratos

Inception Stratos partners with visionary founders to architect, build, and execute global growth strategies, translating intellectual property into scalable commercial architecture and infrastructure.

About Peernovation

Peernovation provides a structured, research-backed framework that empowers leaders and teams to achieve measurable performance gains by turning peer influence into peer advantage.

Media Contacts

Leo Bottary, Founder & Managing Partner, Peernovation, LLC

leo.bottary@peernovation.biz

+1 858-204-8922

https://peernovation.biz

Nico Lawrence, CEO and Founder of Inception Stratos

founder@inceptionstratos.com

https://inceptionstratos.com/

Daryl Woodhouse, Senior Partner

daryl@inceptionstratos.com

https://inceptionstratos.com/

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