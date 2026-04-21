GORDON RAMSAY RESTAURANTS UNVEIL 'SIN CAKE' BY NEXT LEVEL BAKER WINNER STEFANIE EMBREE

An indulgent chocolate and espresso dessert arrives this spring at Ramsay’s Kitchen and Hell’s Kitchen nationwide

DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Ramsay Restaurants North America will debut a new dessert this spring: “Sin Cake,” created by Next Level Baker winner Stefanie Embree, available for a limited time across select Ramsay’s Kitchen and Hell’s Kitchen locations nationwide.Embree, owner of OKC Sweets and winner of the Studio Ramsay-produced competition series on FOX, is known for desserts that balance refined technique with a deeply personal, nostalgic approach. With “Sin Cake,” she brings that perspective to Gordon Ramsay restaurant menus across the U.S.The dessert pairs devil’s food cake with espresso buttercream, blackberry sauce, fresh blackberries, and gold leaf, balancing rich chocolate and coffee with bright, fruit-forward contrast.“Sin Cake” launches at Ramsay’s Kitchen locations in Naperville, Oklahoma City, and Boston beginning April 22, followed by Hell’s Kitchen locations in Washington, D.C. and Miami beginning April 29. The dessert will be available for $16.Inspired by early memories of sneaking sips of her grandmother’s coffee alongside a love of rich chocolate desserts, Embree developed “Sin Cake” to reflect the flavors she has always gravitated toward—bold, comforting, and layered. The result is a dessert that leans indulgent without feeling heavy, with espresso and dark chocolate balanced by the brightness of blackberry.Embree is available for interviews and comment surrounding the launch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.