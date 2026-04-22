ai& Strengthens Global AI Platform with Build.io Acquisition

ai& welcomes Build.io ai& company logo

Together, we offer a single platform that helps customers turn experimentation into real-world impact, shipping end-user AI services without compromise on performance, data sovereignty, or security.” — David Bennett, CEO of ai&

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ai&, a vertically integrated global AI technology company, today announced it has acquired Build.io, a leading Platform as a Service (PaaS) provider. Build.io is a full-stack cloud platform that takes product teams from code to production in minutes, powered by bare-metal infrastructure and AI workflows across the US, Europe, and Japan. Combining Build.io’s expertise with ai&’s vertically integrated AI platform creates a complete stack that spans from hardware to the application layer.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in ai&'s mission to build a seamless AI platform from the lowest layers of infrastructure through the application layer. Together, ai& and Build.io enable developers and enterprises to build, deploy, and scale AI-powered applications without friction between the model and the product.

“AI adoption breaks down when teams have to stitch together compute, models, deployment, and compliance on their own,” said David Bennett, CEO of ai&. “By bringing Build.io into ai&, we are creating a place where teams can move from vibe coding to production systems built to last. Together, we offer a single platform that helps customers turn experimentation into real-world impact, shipping end-user AI services without compromise on performance, data sovereignty, or security.”



Build.io adds proven expertise in operating modern datacenter hardware, cloud-native developer tooling, and secure application delivery at scale. With nearly 60 real-world deployments generating multi-million-dollar revenue, the platform operates across leading global data center regions and offers sovereign infrastructure in Japan. With a strong security pedigree, the team has delivered Japan’s first SBOM-native deployment platform, enabling end-to-end custodial lineage across all code assets and dependencies.



“Build.io creates delightful experiences amplifying the efforts of developers and agents alike,” said Lex Siegel, Founder of Build.io. “Joining ai& allows us to extend that mission into the AI era by combining infrastructure, models, and applications on a single platform. I am looking forward to being part of the narrative for AI from Japan to the world.”



Build.io’s team includes contributors to Cisco’s Cilium Software Defined Networking for Datacenters, the Rapid7 open-source security suite, and The Linux Kernel.



With the acquisition, ai& and Build.io together offer enterprises a production-ready AI platform that supports regulated industries, global deployment requirements, and modern AI application development from day zero, with security, compliance, and software supply chain integrity built in.

For more information, please visit:

www.aiand.com

www.build.io

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