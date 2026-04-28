TrustLogix Launches Partner Program to Help Technology and Services Partners Win in the AI Era

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TrustLogix equips resellers, integrators, and technology providers with enablement resources and POC offering to meet enterprise demand for AI data security

TrustLogix gives us a clear answer: secure the data layer for AI with no disruption and well-defined implementation cycles. That’s a conversation we now lead with confidence.” — said Akshay Chitlangia, VP, Data & AI, Persistent Systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustLogix , the AI-powered data security and governance platform, today launched the TrustLogix Partner Program , giving technology providers, resellers, and systems integrators the tools, resources, and go-to-market support to deliver enterprise AI data security to their customers. The program includes dedicated partner tooling, joint enablement, and a free 30-day proof of concept in the customer's existing Snowflake or Databricks environment.What Is the TrustLogix Partner Program?The TrustLogix Partner Program is a structured partner ecosystem for technology providers, resellers, and systems integrators focused on enterprise data security, agentic AI security, and cloud data platform deployments. Partners gain access to TrustLogix's full platform, including TrustAI , TrustDSPM, and TrustAccess along with dedicated go-to-market support, joint discovery calls, and purpose-built partner tools.Why Are Enterprises Urgently Seeking AI Data Security Partners?Enterprise AI deployments are outpacing the security controls built to manage them. The typical enterprise runs seven to nine data platforms, each with its own fragmented access model. As AI agents join those environments, operating at machine speed with access to sensitive data across Snowflake, Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, and other platforms, the exposure from uncontrolled data access, overprivileged roles, and ungoverned agentic AI compounds quickly.TrustLogix addresses this with a unified platform for data usage monitoring, dynamic access control, and AI agent data security through a single policy control plane. It enforces Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), and Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) at machine speed, with no infrastructure changes and no implementation lag.What Do Partners Get?The TrustLogix Partner Program gives partners four core benefits:- TrustAssessment: A joint working session with the partner's prospect to map AI and data readiness, build use-case templates, and identify security gaps. Available on-site or virtually.- TrustBench: A dedicated partner sandbox for running demos and proof-of-concepts across the full TrustLogix platform, with no production access required.- Free 30-day proof of concept: Prospects experience TrustLogix directly in their existing Snowflake or Databricks environment at no cost, with activation assistance included.- Joint go-to-market support: Co-developed pitches, joint discovery calls, and dedicated channel team coverage so partners can move quickly on qualified opportunities.What Are Partners Saying?“AI agent security comes up in almost every customer conversation. TrustLogix gives us a clear answer: secure the data layer for AI with no disruption and well defined implementation cycles. That’s a conversation we now lead with confidence.” said Akshay Chitlangia, Vice President, Data & AI, Persistent Systems."Partners are on the front lines of enterprise AI adoption, and they need a security story that accelerates deals rather than complicating them," said Thomas St. Onge, Head of Partnerships at TrustLogix. "The TrustLogix Partner Program gives them exactly that: a platform their customers can be live on in minutes, a free proof of concept to prove ROI fast, and a team that does the technical heavy lifting alongside them."What Are the Key Implications for the Market?- Enterprise demand for agentic AI data security is accelerating: every AI deployment creates new data access risk that legacy tools cannot address at machine speed.- Partners who add TrustLogix to their portfolio gain a differentiated offering that extends naturally from security into data access control, compliance, and AI, creating multi-year upsell paths.- The free 30-day proof of concept lowers the barrier to entry: customers can validate ROI in their own Snowflake or Databricks environment before committing.- TrustLogix's SaaS architecture means partners can promise fast deployment with no disruption to existing infrastructure: a significant competitive advantage over platforms requiring 6–12 month implementation cycles.Learn how your GSI, solution integrator or technology company can join our partner program at https://www.trustlogix.ai/partners About TrustLogixTrustLogix is the AI-powered data security platform built for enterprise data environments. The platform combines data security posture management (DSPM), AI agent data security, and access enforcement into a single cloud-native solution, with deep integrations for Snowflake, Databricks, and other modern data platforms.TrustLogix TrustAI secures enterprise data from AI agents using a policy control plane that enforces Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), supports just-in-time (JIT) access, and integrates with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications rely on TrustLogix to reduce data access risk, achieve regulatory compliance, and accelerate AI adoption.Learn more at https://trustlogix.ai

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