Ekaru Awarded GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark for Excellence in Cybersecurity Practices

GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured

Ekaru earned the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark, recognizing its commitment to secure, compliant IT practices and trusted client protection.

Earning the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark reflects something we’ve always believed: the same security standards we recommend to our clients must be the standards we hold ourselves to every day.” — Ann Westerheim, PhD.

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ekaru , a leading provider of IT support, cybersecurity protection, cloud services, proudly announces its achievement of the Cybersecurity Trustmark issued by the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA). The Trustmark confirms that Ekaru has undergone a rigorous review of its cybersecurity policies, procedures, and controls.“Achieving the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark reinforces our promise to our clients: security isn’t a feature - it is our foundation,” said Dan Wensley, CEO of GTIA. “This recognition assures our partners and clients that their data is in trusted hands.”The GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark follows a detailed evaluation aligned with frameworks such as NIST and CISA. In addition, CREST-accredited third-party assessors ensure audit integrity to the Trustmark standard.“Earning the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark reflects something we’ve always believed: the same security standards we recommend to our clients must be the standards we hold ourselves to every day. Small businesses can’t afford to treat cybersecurity as an afterthought, and we’re committed to helping our clients stay secure and confident as they grow.” Ann Westerheim, PhD. Founder and President of Ekaru.As cyber threats continue to evolve, small and midsize businesses face increasing pressure to protect their operations, customer data, and reputation. The rapid adoption of AI has created new opportunities for efficiency and growth, but it has also introduced more sophisticated phishing attacks, social engineering, and automated threats that can target organizations of any size. For today’s SMBs, cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue - it is a business priority directly tied to continuity, trust, and competitiveness. Ekaru is committed to helping clients navigate this changing landscape with practical security strategies, proactive support, and technology planning that not only reduces risk, but also empowers businesses to operate more efficiently, adapt faster, and compete with confidence.About Ekaru - Ekaru is a trusted provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 cloud solutions, and business communications for small and midsize organizations throughout the Boston area. We help businesses improve productivity, reduce risk, and gain peace of mind through responsive support and strategic technology guidance. With a focus on security, reliability, and long-term client relationships, Ekaru delivers practical solutions that help organizations operate efficiently and grow with confidence every day. For more information, visit ekaru.com About the Global Technology Industry Association - The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) non-profit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents tens of thousands of professionals from thousands of ITSPs, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel. GTIA was formerly known as the CompTIA Community (the membership arm of CompTIA). For more information, visit gtia.org

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