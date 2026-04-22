Dispel Launches MSSP Partner Program, Giving Service Providers an OT-Native Remote Access Platform

MSSPs can now standardize, deploy, and monetize secure OT remote access across every customer—using a platform built for industrial environments.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced the Dispel MSSP Partner Program—a tiered program that gives managed security service providers the platform, tooling, and partner infrastructure to deliver secure OT remote access as a repeatable, scalable managed service.OT connectivity is expanding fast—driven by remote technicians, third-party vendors, and distributed operations—but the tools most MSSPs rely on weren’t built for it. VPNs, jump hosts, and shared credentials create blind spots, audit gaps, and operational complexity across customer environments. Many providers walk away from OT deals entirely. Dispel addresses this challenge with a single platform that can be deployed in under three hours per facility and standardized across an MSSP’s entire customer base.“The MSSPs who win in OT will be the ones who can walk into any industrial environment and deliver secure, auditable remote access from day one,” said Ben Burke, President of Dispel. “That’s exactly what this program is designed to enable—giving our partners the platform, the training, and the go-to-market support to build a practice they can scale with confidence.”Five Tiers, Built to Grow With Your PracticeThe program spans five tiers—Registered, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—scaling from introductory access to full enterprise partnership. The tiered benefits structure includes increasing discounts on both customer and internal-use licensing, along with additional enablement, marketing, and legal support at higher tiers.Benefits include:• Dispel Academy licenses for team training• Dedicated FTE support and personalized virtual training• Sales enablement resources and co-branded marketing collateral—including guidance on how to position and sell secure OT remote access into ICS/OT customers• Regular business reviews to track pipeline, performance, and service growth• Complimentary demo environment access and NFR licenses for your own lab• Specialized support for customer requirements at higher tiersThree Service Packages for Every Deployment ProfileTo simplify delivery, billing, and support, Dispel created three packages on its Dispel Zero Trust Engine platform—each multi-tenant and designed to support different customer environments and service maturity levels:• MSSP Startup: Entry-level OT remote access with core Dispel platform features, MFA, just-in-time access windows, and dynamic session revocation.• MSSP Business: Full-featured secure remote access including session recording and browser-based connections, for MSSPs ready to deliver comprehensive OT access services.• MSSP Enterprise: Dispel’s highest-security package, featuring Session Forensics and Risk Scoring for granular session analysis and continuous behavioral monitoring. Includes Managed SOC, automatic SIEM log forwarding, custom compliance frameworks, and XDR integrations. Built for strict IEC 62443 and NERC CIP environments.AvailabilityThe Dispel MSSP Partner Program is available now. MSSPs can learn more and request a demo at dispel.com/book . Partner tier placement is based on managed facility count, with onboarding support and enablement resources included from day one.About DispelDispel delivers security that makes industrial operations run faster. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine securely connects people and operational data across complex OT environments, unifying secure remote access, industrial data streaming, security intelligence, and OTFusion into a single platform built for industrial scale. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD) and holds more than 43 patents. Dispel protects over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually and secures remote access for 54 million utility users worldwide. Built for Efficiency. Secure by Design. Learn more at dispel.com.

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