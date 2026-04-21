In2tec Launches World’s First Facility to Recover and Reuse Electronic Components at Scale

In2tec's new state of the art faciity enables recovery of components

The new $2 million ReCYCLE™ facility offers a transformative alternative to traditional electronics recycling

This is the world’s first true facility for recovering and reusing electronic components, and it proves that sustainable electronics can also be commercially compelling” — Emma Armstrong, Sustainable Electronics Ambassador, In2tec

KETTERING, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakthrough British technology tackles ewaste, supply chain disruption and rising component costsIn a major advance for the global electronics industry, In2tec , a leading innovator in sustainable electronics manufacturing, has opened the world’s first facility dedicated to the large scale recovery and reuse of electronic components—offering a transformative alternative to traditional electronics recycling.The new $2 million ReCYCLE™ facility enables OEMs to recover valuable components intact and return them to productive use, addressing mounting challenges around component shortages, volatile supply chains and the rapidly escalating environmental cost of throwaway electronics.Powered by In2tec’s proprietary ReUSEand ReCYCLE™ technologies, the facility allows REUSEelectronics to be non destructively separated back to their original bill of materials, making it possible to reclaim components without stress or damage—something conventional recycling and desoldering methods cannot achieve.Solving a Growing Global CrisisElectronic components are increasingly costly and difficult to source, yet billions are discarded each year well before the end of their usable life. Components designed to operate for 20+ years are often scrapped after fewer than four years, even as global demand for electronics accelerates.“We’re discarding enormous value every day,” said Emma Armstrong, Sustainable Electronics Ambassador at In2tec.“More than a billion smartphones and 300 million laptops are manufactured annually, yet the components inside them are rarely reused. By recovering components instead of destroying them, manufacturers can cut costs, secure supply and dramatically reduce their environmental footprint.”Moving Beyond Conventional RecyclingTraditional electronics recycling focuses on raw material recovery—often using energy intensive processes that destroy high value components and recover only a small fraction of the materials originally used. In many regions, unsafe informal recycling also poses serious health and environmental risks due to the presence of toxic substances such as lead, mercury and dioxins.In contrast, ReUSEand ReCYCLE™ are designed for circularity from the start, enabling manufacturers to recover and reuse components directly rather than melting them down or paying for disposal.Key Benefits for OEMs and ManufacturersThe In2tec solution allows companies to:• Build internal inventories of recovered, validated components for repairs and future production• Reduce exposure to lead time delays, shortages and price volatility• Mitigate costly component obsolescence and end of life write offs• Lower development costs by reusing components across product iterations• Significantly reduce emissions and energy consumptionThe technology works across multiple substrates, including FR4, aluminium, PET, polyimide and biomaterials, and can be implemented at In2tec facilities or licensed directly to OEMs and contract manufacturers.A World First, With Global Implications“This is not incremental improvement—it’s a fundamental shift in how electronics can be designed, manufactured and recovered,” Armstrong added.“This is the world’s first true facility for recovering and reusing electronic components, and it proves that sustainable electronics can also be commercially compelling.”Discover more about In2tec’s Recycle Room by logging on to In2tec ReCYCLE™ Technology

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