Workforce Readiness at 4.5 GW Natural Gas Powered Data Center Campus

Detailed model of a GE 7HA gas turbine developed by TTP and used in power plant workforce readiness program, showing key components and systems that technicians interact with to develop skills for modern power generation operations.

Homer City Redevelopment to Implement Workforce Readiness Program with Technical Training Professionals at New 4.5 GW Natural Gas Power Generation Facility

As we construct what will become one of the most advanced power generation facilities in the country, workforce readiness is essential to everything we do.” — Corey Hessen, CEO of Homer City Generation L.P.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homer City Generation L.P. will implement a comprehensive workforce readiness program with Technical Training Professionals (TTP) to prepare operations and maintenance personnel for the Homer City Redevelopment project—a complex, large-scale transformation of the legacy site into a modern energy campus and the largest natural gas-fired power generation facility in the United States.“As we construct what will become one of the most advanced power generation facilities in the country, workforce readiness is essential to everything we do. We know our vision for Homer City Generation requires a highly skilled workforce trained to operate the plant safely and efficiently from day one,” stated Corey Hessen, CEO of Homer City Generation L.P.“Our partnership with TTP reflects that commitment. We are investing in the people who will run this facility for decades, and these are exactly the kinds of high-skill, safety-first careers that make this project meaningful for Indiana County and the region.”The initiative will leverage Preserve , TTP’s recently launched software platform, to connect workforce readiness with day-to-day operations. Through Preserve and site-specific training and qualification programs, TTP will equip plant personnel with the knowledge, skills, and operational tools to execute safely and consistently from construction through commissioning and sustained plant operations.Connecting Training, Qualification, and Field Execution -Working in close collaboration with the Homer City team and key vendors, TTP’s scope is focused on reducing ramp-up time and supporting a smooth transition from commissioning to plant operations.“I believe this initiative represents a major step forward in how the power industry approaches workforce readiness through construction, commissioning, and plant operations”, said Anthony “Tony” Mortali, Director of Plant Operations at Homer City Generation L.P. “The forward-leaning training model we’re building has the potential to reshape how projects are delivered and how teams are prepared.”The site-specific program includes interactive computer-based training with 3D animations of internal systems, training manuals with 3D equipment renderings, integrated operating procedures, alarm indications and operator actions, and a role-based qualification program spanning operations and multiple crafts.Homer City will utilize Preserve Learn, TTP’s Learning Experience Platform (LXP), to support skill development, qualification progression, and real-time training. Preserve Operate will provide streamlined access to procedures, rounds, and key operational reference materials for use in the field.TTP's embedded program leadership and coordination will align vendor training, improve training effectiveness, ensure simulator usability, and deliver instructor-led training supported by plant walk-downs. This comprehensive approach helps ensure that the resources used to prepare personnel during construction and commissioning remain valuable tools for operational execution once the plant enters service.Supporting Major Energy Redevelopment -Homer City Generation L.P. is leading the Homer City Redevelopment project, transforming the site into next-generation power infrastructure to meet evolving regional needs and growing energy demand.“This is a landmark project with real significance for Homer City and the surrounding communities,” said Kelsey Gamble, CEO of Technical Training Professionals. “Projects of this magnitude are rare, and we're proud to support the workforce that will bring it into service. Our role is to accelerate and improve readiness while ensuring performance is safe, efficient, and sustained for the long term.”About Technical Training Professionals -Technical Training Professionals (TTP) supports the power generation industry with unmatched training programs, qualification systems, procedure development, and software that helps operations teams execute consistently and safely in the field. TTP is a US-based employee-owned company founded in 2003.

How Gas Turbines Work - Example of Computer-Based Training in TTP's Workforce Readiness Programs

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