WorkTango Expands Recognition and Rewards Experience with New Axomo Partnership, Making Branded Swag as Easy as a Click

Custom branded swag is now a native part of WorkTango Recognition & Rewards, powered by Axomo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkTango, a leader in employee recognition and rewards technology, today announced a partnership with Axomo, an on-demand branded merchandise platform. The partnership gives WorkTango customers a new way to make recognition tangible, letting employees redeem their WorkTango Points for branded swag from a premium catalog and have it shipped directly to their door.

For many HR teams, swag programs have historically come with significant operational overhead, such as bulk order minimums, excess inventory, and the complexity of distributing branded merchandise across multiple locations and countries. This partnership with Axomo eliminates those barriers, replacing the traditional swag model with one that is fully on-demand and employee-driven, living directly within the platform employees already use.

With the Axomo partnership, WorkTango users can access a digital brand experience stocked with thousands of products from premium brands including Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Rather than receiving a one-size-fits-all item selected by their employer, employees choose what they want, and Axomo takes care of the rest by custom-branding and shipping it directly to them.

The integration supports recognition moments across the employee lifecycle, including new hire welcome kits, work anniversaries, spot recognition, manager awards, seasonal celebrations, and company events. For organizations with global workforces, Axomo's regional fulfillment hubs across the US, Canada, Europe, India, the UK, Australia, Mexico, and Asia mean employees receive merchandise sourced and shipped locally, avoiding cross-border delays, duties, and inflated shipping costs.

For HR leaders who have long wanted custom swag to be a real part of their recognition and reward strategy without the operational lift that comes with it, that option now exists natively inside WorkTango.

“We hear from HR leaders all the time that they want swag to be a meaningful part of how they recognize their people, but the operational complexity always gets in the way”, said Nadir Ebrahim, Chief Product and Customer Officer at WorkTango. “Axomo removes that barrier entirely, so our customers can now offer branded swag as a natural extension of recognition, without the bulk ordering, the inventory management, or the logistical headache of getting it to a global workforce."

The WorkTango and Axomo partnership is now available for WorkTango customers. Click here to learn more or request a demo.



About Axomo

Axomo is an on-demand branded merchandise platform that helps companies deliver custom swag to employees around the world, without bulk buying or inventory management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.