Tripkicks Launches Catalyst: Intelligence Platform That Creates Self-Improving Corporate Travel Programs

Tripkicks Catalyst

New solution utilizes proven behavioral frameworks to drive measurable traveler behavior change throughout the trip journey.

Travel Managers were hired to be the architects of their programs. We built Catalyst to handle the execution so they can stay focused on strategy.” — Jeff Berk, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tripkicks, a leader in travel program innovation and engagement technology, today announced the launch of Tripkicks Catalyst, a breakthrough platform that transforms corporate travel programs into self-improving systems through intelligent automation and behavioral science.Corporate travel programs invest heavily in policies, preferred suppliers, and program design, yet struggle to translate those investments into actual traveler behavior. Tripkicks Catalyst addresses this challenge by delivering intelligent, behavioral science-based guidance across the full trip journey – at the exact moment travelers are making decisions and taking action.“Travel Managers have been stuck in a cycle of manual enforcement – pulling reports, chasing violations, and constantly creating communications and chasing outcomes one initiative at a time,” said Jeff Berk, CEO of Tripkicks. "Catalyst fundamentally changes that by creating programs that guide travelers automatically, measure what matters, and improve themselves over time. We’ve codified what works and made it systematic.”How Tripkicks Catalyst WorksTripkicks Catalyst integrates directly into the traveler experience – reaching travelers while they are actively making decisions – starting with search and extending guidance throughout the entire trip journey, including booking, pre-trip, on-trip, post-trip, and expense submission. Catalyst comes pre-loaded with proven strategies for the objectives corporate travel programs care about – both for compliance and to make sure travelers have the information they need to be successful on every trip. Rather than relying on static policy reminders, Catalyst applies behavioral science and uses corporate travel data to determine what information to show, how to show it, to whom, and when.At the core of Tripkicks Catalyst is an adaptive intelligence layer that continuously adjusts based on traveler behavior and company-wide patterns. First-time travelers receive education and orientation, while repeat violators see escalating guidance. When peer comparison data strengthens a message – such as preferred supplier adoption – it is incorporated automatically. When it doesn’t, the system adapts its approach to achieve the same objective.Before booking, travelers see contextual guidance on preferred suppliers, policy requirements, and smarter options based on their specific search. During booking, real-time prompts encourage better decisions. After the trip, post-trip communications reinforce what went well and surface what the traveler can do better next time. Catalyst delivers that guidance across the channels travelers already use, including the booking tool, Slack, Teams, and email, so Travel Managers aren’t stuck building it themselves or managing it in multiple places.Clear Measurement and Continuous ImprovementEvery objective activated within Catalyst is tied to clear KPIs – such as preferred supplier adoption, advance booking compliance, and cost savings that are tracked automatically. Travel Managers gain visibility into what is working, where behavior is improving, and where adjustments are needed – without relying on manual analysis or post-booking enforcement.Catalyst continuously analyzes traveler behavior against the program’s goals. When it spots where the program could be stronger, it delivers targeted guidance at scale – to close the gap, creating a program that improves itself without constant reconfiguration.“Travel Managers were hired to be the architects of their programs,” Berk added. “We built Catalyst to handle the execution so they can stay focused on strategy. Companies get proven approaches that work from day one, with clear measurement that makes it easy to demonstrate program value to stakeholders. The system sees where the program is slipping and works to drive behavior change with specific travelers to close that gap.”A New Standard for Corporate Travel ProgramsTripkicks Catalyst enables organizations to shift focus from manual administration to strategic program design – achieving better results across cost control, compliance, sustainability, and traveler satisfaction, while reducing the burden placed on Travel Managers.Catalyst integrates with major online booking tools and reaches travelers through multiple touchpoints including the booking flow, home pages, expense screens, and communication platforms like Slack, Teams, and email.Learn more at Tripkicks.com About TripkicksTripkicks is a travel technology powerhouse, enabling connectivity and engagement across the business travel industry and throughout the entire trip journey. Our solutions empower companies across the world with the tools to achieve their travel program goals and enhance the experience of their travelers. Tripkicks serves Fortune 500 companies and large enterprises seeking to systematically improve travel program outcomes through intelligent automation and behavioral science.

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