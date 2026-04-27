CXT Integrates with GigSafe to Advance Intelligent, Data-Driven Last Mile Contractor Compliance

Real-time certification and compliance data flows directly into dispatch and routing workflows, extending CXT's open platform ecosystem

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CXT Software, the largest transportation management system (TMS) for last-mile courier operations in North America, today announced an integration with GigSafe, a contractor compliance and risk management platform, bringing real-time contractor data directly into CXT’s AI-driven dispatch and routing workflows.The integration extends CXT’s API-first platform—which connects thousands of logistics, compliance and healthcare systems—and advances the company’s strategy of embedding AI-informed intelligence throughout last-mile operations.“Contractor compliance has always been a friction point in last-mile operations—with manual checks/workflows, status lags, real-time gaps that create unnecessary risk for our partners,” said Lauren King, President of CXT Software. “This integration puts live compliance intelligence directly into the AI-driven workflows our customers already rely on, so the right contractor gets the right job without slowing dispatch down. We’re giving operators direct access to contractor compliance and certification data where it matters most—driving compliance at every stage of the delivery workflow.”Key Features of the IntegrationThrough the integration, contractor eligibility, compliance status and risk signals are continuously synchronized into the operational data layer, where they inform CXT’s AI-driven workflows and support more autonomous decision-making. This enables dynamic evaluation of contractor readiness against compliance and delivery requirements to improve assignment accuracy and handling of high-value or compliance-sensitive deliveries.— Verify Contractor Credentials: Automatically validate licenses, certifications, and insurance coverage to ensure contractors meet regulatory and company-specific requirements.— Streamline Onboarding: Simplify the contractor onboarding process by automating credential verification and documentation management.— Enhance Risk Management: Identify and address potential risks proactively by leveraging GigSafe’s comprehensive contractor profiles and compliance tracking.— Improve Operational Efficiency: Eliminate manual processes and reduce administrative overhead by centralizing contractor management within CXT.GigSafe manages the contractor compliance lifecycle across more than 25 compliance modules—covering license and registration verification, background checks, drug screens, insurance thresholds, medical credentials, shipper-specific requirements, and more. That data flows directly into CXT, where operators can automate actions such as removing drivers from active duty or routing them to a compliance review queue. When a driver resolves an issue in GigSafe, their status updates automatically in CXT, eliminating the need for manual reactivation.“Dispatchers shouldn’t have to stop and manually check compliance every time they dispatch a job – that burden slows everything down and creates risk,” said David Pickerell, GigSafe founder and CEO. “This integration puts the right compliance information directly in the flow they’re already working in, so compliant dispatch just happens. CXT serves some of the most sophisticated operators in logistics, and we’re proud to bring this capability to our shared customers.”The CXT Software and GigSafe integration is available now to all CXT and GigSafe customers. GigSafe services can be enabled via this integration without disrupting existing dispatch workflows. Operators can contact CXT directly or visit cxtsoftware.com to get started.###CXT Software is a leading provider of courier and last-mile logistics management solutions. With decades of industry expertise and thousands of integrations across logistics, healthcare and compliance ecosystems, CXT delivers a platform that unifies dispatch, routing, visibility and contractor management. Designed for complex, compliance-driven operations, CXT enables businesses to operate more efficiently today while investing in additional AI-driven innovation that supports intelligent, data-informed logistics. For more information, visit cxtsoftware.com.GigSafe is a contractor management platform built for gig and last-mile delivery operations. The platform manages the full independent contractor lifecycle—including onboarding, background checks, insurance verification, and credential monitoring—through a single system that integrates with dispatch and fleet management tools. GigSafe helps operators onboard and manage contractors efficiently while maintaining compliance across complex, evolving requirements. For more information, visit gigsafe.com.Media ContactsIan@gigsafe.comIan Lazarus, Vice President of GTMGigSafe

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