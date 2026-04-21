Desu Systems to showcase cross-division safety technologies at INTERSCHUTZ

Joint picture of CEO Ronald Verkroost and Managing Director Emile Hippe. Logo of Desu Systems Company Profile of Desu Systems

Desu Systems will attend INTERSCHUTZ 2026 in Hannover, presenting a broad portfolio of safety technologies shaped by the most pressing challenges in the market.

BERGSCHENHOEK, NETHERLANDS, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desu Systems will attend INTERSCHUTZ 2026 in Hannover with a full team presence, presenting a broad portfolio of safety technologies shaped by some of the most pressing challenges in the market today. From 1 to 6 June at Hall 12, Stand D07, the company will showcase solutions across its divisions, with a focus on methane emission monitoring, flame and gas detection, and kitchen fire protection.The company’s presence at this year’s exhibition reflects growing demand for practical, high-performance safety systems that respond to both tighter regulatory expectations and rising operational risk. Across industries such as petrochemical processing, hydrogen production, wind energy, waste handling, aircraft hangars, tank storage, offshore infrastructure, and commercial kitchens, operators are under increasing pressure to improve safety performance while meeting changing technical and compliance requirements.At the show, Desu Systems will present technologies relevant to a wide range of industrial environments and use cases. Featured solutions will include optical gas imaging systems for methane leak detection, quantification and monitoring, flame and gas detection technologies for hazardous areas, and suppression solutions for commercial kitchen environments. INTERSCHUTZ identifies fire prevention, safety and security among its core exhibition areas, which makes it a fitting setting for this broader cross-division story.Among the highlights on display will be the Spectrex 20/20Q flame detector, alongside advanced flame detection technologies based on innovative QuadSense detection. These technologies are designed to support faster response, stronger reliability, and dependable performance in demanding industrial conditions. Desu Systems’ exhibitor listing also highlights its Sensia thermal imaging camera offering and Buckeye Kitchen Mister system as part of its INTERSCHUTZ 2026 presence.“Across industry, the conversation around safety is becoming more urgent and more practical at the same time,” said Emile Hippe, Managing Director of Desu Systems. “Companies are under pressure to improve detection performance, strengthen resilience, and respond to changing regulatory demands. Our role is to help them find technologies that are not only advanced, but also relevant to the realities they face in the field.”“Industrial safety decisions carry greater consequences than ever when systems fall short,” said Ronald Verkroost, Founder and CEO of Desu Systems. “That is why detection and suppression technologies need to be chosen with a clear view of the risk, the environment, and the operational reality. At INTERSCHUTZ, we want to show solutions that answer those demands in a serious and practical way.”Visitors, partners, and members of the press are invited to meet the Desu Systems team at Hall 12, Stand D07 throughout INTERSCHUTZ 2026. Ronald Verkroost, Founder and CEO, and Emile Hippe, Managing Director, will both be available for press interviews during the exhibition.To schedule an interview or explore the trends shaping industrial safety with the Desu Systems team at INTERSCHUTZ 2026, please contact:For further information, please contact:Yifat@desusystems.com| +31 629 401 779

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.