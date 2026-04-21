Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report

The Business Research Company's Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market 2026: Key Players and Strategic Developments

Expected to grow to $4.11 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The peptide therapeutics contract active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing market is characterized by the presence of established contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), specialized peptide synthesis providers, and integrated pharmaceutical service companies competing across preclinical, clinical, and commercial production stages. Companies are focusing on advanced peptide synthesis technologies such as solid-phase and hybrid synthesis methods, high-purity manufacturing capabilities, scalability of production processes, compliance with stringent regulatory standards, and service diversification across early-stage development, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing to strengthen market presence. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to identify growth opportunities, technological innovation trends, and strategic positioning within the evolving peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market?

• According to our research, Bachem Group led global sales in 2024 with a 12% market share. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of peptide API manufacturing services, including custom peptide synthesis, process development, scale-up, and commercial production, catering to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across various therapeutic areas. It focuses on technological innovation through advanced solid-phase peptide synthesis capabilities, high-purity manufacturing standards, and integrated development services to enhance production efficiency, quality, and scalability.

How Concentrated Is The Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market?

• The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 48% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects relatively high entry barriers, influenced by complex peptide synthesis processes, stringent regulatory requirements, high capital investment, and the need for specialized technical expertise. Leading players such as Bachem Group, PolyPeptide Group, CordenPharma International GmbH, Ambiopharm Inc., Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co Ltd., Aspen Holdings (Aspen API), WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), GenScript Biotech Corporation, and ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd. maintain their market presence through advanced manufacturing capabilities, strong global production networks, long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and compliance with regulatory standards. As demand for peptide therapeutics continues to rise, technological advancements, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Bachem Group (12%)

o PolyPeptide Group (11%)

o CordenPharma International GmbH (9%)

o Ambiopharm Inc. (6%)

o Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co Ltd. (3%)

o Aspen Holdings (Aspen API) (2%)

o WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (2%)

o Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) (1%)

o GenScript Biotech Corporation (1%)

o ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd. (1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=25870&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: PolyPeptide Group, Bristo Pharmaceutical Company Canada, CEM Corporation, AnaSpec Inc., AmbioPharm, CPC Scientific, CSBio, Patheon, BioDuro, Dalton Pharma Services, Canada Peptide and Therapure BioPharma Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shanghai ChemPartner Co., Ltd., Syngene International Limited, Auspep, Chinese Peptide Company Ltd., CPC Scientific, ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd., PolyPeptide Group, Lonza Australia, Bachem, IDT Australia, SK pharmteco, Eli Lilly and Company, Genscript Biotech Corp, Anthem Biosciences Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Sinopep-Allsino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, PeptiStar Inc. and Fujimoto Chemicals Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Bachem Holding AG, Corden Pharma GmbH, BCN Peptides, Lonza Group AG, PolyPeptide Group AG, Senn Chemicals AG, Cambrex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Axplora and Olon S.p.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Azenta Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PolyPeptide Group, and AmbioPharm are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Bachem Holding AG, Corden Pharma GmbH, Lonza Group AG, and PolyPeptide Group AG are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: Bachem Holding AG, Corden Pharma GmbH, Lonza Group AG, and PolyPeptide Group AG are leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Aspen Pharmacare, Eva Pharma, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, and Fidson Healthcare Plc are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Expansion of flexible peptide API manufacturing capabilities to support preclinical and clinical development pipelines is transforming the peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing market by enabling faster transition from discovery to early-stage clinical trials, improving scalability and reducing development timelines.

• Example: In March 2024, CordenPharma, a Switzerland-based contract development and manufacturing organization, announced the expansion of its early clinical peptide manufacturing operations at its Frankfurt site, introducing IND-targeted peptide API production services with integrated support for peptide drug substances and injectable formulations to streamline IND and IMPD filings and accelerate first-in-human clinical trials.

• These advancements help pharmaceutical and biotech companies enhance development efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance and accelerate time-to-market while optimizing early-stage production flexibility and supply reliability.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Scaling Commercial-Grade Peptide API Manufacturing Infrastructure To Address Rising Global Demand For Peptide Therapeutics.

• Increasing Adoption Of Integrated End-To-End Peptide API Manufacturing Platforms To Enhance Production Speed And Quality Consistency.

• Advancements In High-Purity Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) To Support The Development Of Complex Therapeutic Molecules.

• Growing Use Of Hybrid Peptide Synthesis Approaches Combining Chemical And Biological Methods For Improved Efficiency And Flexibility.



Access The Detailed Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peptide-therapeutics-contract-active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-manufacturing-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.