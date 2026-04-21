Alltech Introduces Advanced PMB & CRMB Plants for High-Performance and Sustainable Road Construction

PMB / CRMB Plant Gear Motor PMB Plant

New PMB & CRMB plants improve asphalt durability, reduce maintenance costs, and support sustainable road infrastructure globally.

MEHSANA, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alltech India Limited , a leading manufacturer of road construction equipment , proudly announces the launch of its next-generation Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) and Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB) plants, engineered to deliver superior road durability, operational efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.With the increasing demand for high-performance asphalt roads, modified bitumen technologies have become essential in modern infrastructure development. Addressing this need, Alltech’s advanced PMB and CRMB plants are designed to produce consistent, high-quality modified bitumen that enhances pavement life, reduces maintenance costs, and improves resistance to extreme weather and heavy traffic loads.Driving Innovation in Modified Bitumen ProductionAlltech’s PMB and CRMB plants incorporate cutting-edge engineering and automation to ensure precision, reliability, and safety. Designed as continuous-type plants, they enable seamless production with consistent quality output.Key features include:• High-shear mills for uniform polymer and crumb rubber dispersion• Advanced dosing systems for accurate material proportioning• Fully automated SCADA-based control systems with real-time monitoring• Efficient thermic fluid heating systems ensuring optimal temperature control• Robust agitator design for homogeneous mixing at high temperaturesThese features ensure that the final product meets stringent industry requirements for modified asphalt binder performance.Enhancing Road Performance and LongevityThe use of PMB and CRMB significantly improves the performance characteristics of asphalt pavements. Alltech’s plants are engineered to deliver binders with:• Improved rutting resistance under heavy traffic conditions• Enhanced elastic recovery and flexibility• Superior resistance to thermal cracking• Increased durability in extreme climatic conditionsBy enabling the production of high-quality modified bitumen, these plants contribute to longer-lasting roads and reduced lifecycle costs for infrastructure projects.Sustainability at the CoreSustainability is a key focus in modern road construction. Alltech’s CRMB plants support the utilization of recycled crumb rubber from waste tyres, helping reduce environmental impact while improving road quality.This approach aligns with global initiatives promoting:• Recycling and circular economy practices• Reduction in landfill waste• Lower overall carbon footprint in road constructionBuilt for Global StandardsAlltech’s PMB and CRMB plants are designed in compliance with international engineering practices and can be customized to meet regional standards, including requirements for markets such as Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.The plants feature:• Containerized and modular designs for easy transportation and installation• High-quality components sourced from reputed global suppliers• Safety interlocks and advanced control systems ensuring reliable operationSmart Automation and Data IntelligenceThe plants are equipped with SCADA-based automation systems that serve as the central control and monitoring platform. Developed through extensive industry experience, the software integrates best practices in modified bitumen production.Key automation benefits include:• Recipe management and storage• Production data logging and reporting• Real-time monitoring of process parameters• Built-in safety interlocks for hazard prevention• Predictive insights for improved plant health and performanceAdditionally, the control cabin is ergonomically designed and equipped with climate control for operator comfort.About AlltechAlltech India Limited is a globally recognized manufacturer of road construction equipment, offering a comprehensive range of solutions including asphalt batch mix plants, bitumen storage systems, and modified bitumen plants.With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Alltech continues to expand its global footprint, delivering solutions that embody its core philosophy:“Rugged. Robust. Reliable.”Media ContactALLTECH INDIA LIMITEDEmail: swara.patel@alltech-group.comPhone: +91 9875090623Website: www.alltech-group.com

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