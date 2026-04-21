ClaimInformatics Appoints Michael Riemer as Chief Operating Officer

Appointment Follows 10-Month Engagement That Delivered Nearly $1 Million in Annual Cost Reductions and a Next-Generation Technology Platform

Michael has greatly impacted our operations over the past ten months with his technical vision and operational discipline, making him an ideal COO to help drive our next phase of growth.” — Stephen Carrabba, CEO, ClaimInformatics

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClaimInformatics (CI) , an independent payment integrity and fiduciary compliance platform purpose-built for self-funded health plans , today announced that Michael Riemer has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. The appointment formalizes a leadership structure designed to accelerate CI’s growth and advance its mission of delivering conflict-free, independent payment integrity and unbiased fiduciary oversight for self-funded plan sponsors.Riemer’s appointment follows a ten-month engagement as a strategic consultant during which he delivered measurable results across technology, operations, and financial performance. His contributions are positioning ClaimInformatics for its next phase of growth and reinforcing the company’s commitment to evidence-based oversight that protects plan sponsors and their participants.Proven Results: From Consultant to COODuring his consulting tenure, Riemer drove measurable impact across every dimension of ClaimInformatics’ business:• Cost Optimization: Identified and implemented operational efficiencies that reduced annual costs by nearly $1 million, strengthening CI’s competitive position and enabling reinvestment in product development. The company has been cash flow positive for the last three quarters.• Platform Redesign: Executed a comprehensive redesign of CI’s core claim review engine, expanding detection capabilities and improving speed-to-value for clients.• Generative AI Innovation: Drove development of generative AI applications that identify claims patterns, accelerate new edit development, and produce plain-language explanations of edit logic for plan sponsors and members, positioning CI at the forefront of healthcare analytics technology.• Fiduciary Compliance Tooling: Oversaw development of CLEAR (Contract Language Evaluation and Analysis Report), a proprietary compliance review tool that evaluates health plan documents against federal statutory requirements, including ERISA, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, giving plan sponsors an independent assessment of their contractual exposure.• Client Portal Development: Architected a next-generation client portal scheduled for launch in Q2 2026, delivering real-time transparency and self-service capabilities for plan sponsors.“Michael’s impact over the past ten months has been transformational,” said Stephen Carrabba, CEO of ClaimInformatics. “He embedded himself in our operations, challenged our assumptions, and delivered results that exceeded every expectation. His combination of technical vision and operational discipline made this appointment the natural next step. With Michael as COO, we are positioned to scale our independent oversight model across the self-funded market while continuing to innovate at the pace our clients need.”Accelerating Growth Through Operational ExcellenceAs COO, Riemer will oversee day-to-day operations, technology development, and client delivery. His immediate priorities include launching the new client portal, expanding CI’s pre-pay and post-pay claim review capabilities , and building the operational infrastructure to support rapid client growth.“ClaimInformatics represents what the self-funded market desperately needs: truly independent oversight with no conflicts of interest, no network relationships to protect, and no incentive to do anything other than protect plan assets,” said Michael Riemer, Chief Operating Officer of ClaimInformatics. “The work we’ve done over the past ten months, cutting costs, rebuilding our technology stack, and deploying AI across every aspect of the business, is just the foundation. I’m honored to lead the next chapter as COO.”Appointment Effective ImmediatelyMichael Riemer’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer is effective immediately. The client portal developed under Riemer’s leadership is on track for launch in Q2 2026.About ClaimInformaticsClaimInformatics (CI) is an independent payment integrity and fiduciary compliance platform purpose-built for self-funded health plans. CI’s technology combines evidence-based clinical rules, AI-driven fraud, waste, and abuse detection, and configurable workflows for both pre-payment and post-payment claim review, delivering accuracy, compliance, and sustainable cost reduction without conflicts of interest. Unlike traditional bundled arrangements, ClaimInformatics operates independently from network administration and provider contracting, ensuring objective, fiduciary-aligned oversight that protects plan assets and participants. For more information, visit claiminformatics.com.About Michael RiemerMichael Riemer is a seasoned technology executive with nearly 40 years of experience in B2B SaaS, AI, IoT, and product innovation. He has led more than 50 product launches across 12 industries and holds five patents in AI and IoT technologies. A serial entrepreneur, Riemer has founded, scaled, and successfully exited multiple technology companies, including ventures that were acquired by Symantec and McAfee. He is a graduate of the University of Rochester with a degree in Philosophy and Biology. Connect with Michael on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/mobilemiker.

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