Stridely Solutions Launches InstaBuild360, an AI-Powered 3D Engineering Platform for Metal Building Design

InstaBuild360 is an AI-powered 3D engineering platform for metal buildings that enables real-time design, improves buyer engagement, and speeds up deal closure.

InstaBuild360 brings together AI, real-time 3D visualization & engineering to transform how metal building projects are designed & delivered by helping users move faster & close deals with confidence.” — Kunal Shah, President - Stridely Solutions

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stridely Solutions today announced the commercial launch of InstaBuild360, an AI-powered, browser-based 3D engineering platform for metal building design, built to help manufacturers, dealers, and contractors accelerate sales cycles, improve customer engagement, and streamline workflows for pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMB).

Despite advancements in structural design and fabrication, early-stage metal building configuration remains manual, fragmented, and heavily dependent on engineering teams. Sales teams often rely on static drawings, disconnected tools, and multiple iterations, making it difficult for customers to visualize outcomes and delay decision-making.

At the same time, buyer expectations have evolved. Today’s customers expect real-time interaction, faster turnaround, and greater confidence before committing to high-value construction projects.

InstaBuild360 addresses this gap with a modern 3D engineering platform that combines real-time visualization, AI-assisted configuration, and engineering intelligence, directly in the browser, with no installations or plug-ins required.

Our platform enables clients to:

Design and configure pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMBs) in real time

Visualize projects instantly in an interactive 3D environment

Apply engineering rules and constraints for build-ready outputs

Reduce dependency on manual engineering iterations

Capture high-intent leads through guided, customer-driven interactions

With a configurable component library covering structural elements, layouts, and accessories, users can quickly explore multiple design options. Advanced capabilities such as conversational AI assistance, multi-structure support, environmental visualization, and enterprise integrations further enhance usability and scalability.

Unlike traditional metal building software or standalone visualization tools, InstaBuild360 embeds engineering logic directly into the configuration workflow, ensuring every design aligns with real-world feasibility. This reduces rework, improves accuracy, and accelerates downstream processes across design, detailing, and execution.

The platform has been developed and validated using real-world building configuration scenarios and engineering constraints, ensuring practical applicability from day one.

In addition to design capabilities, InstaBuild360 captures detailed behavioral and configuration data—transforming early-stage interactions into high-quality, insight-driven leads. This enables sales teams to engage prospects with better context, shorten sales cycles, and improve conversion outcomes.

Built for Enterprise Workflows

InstaBuild360 integrates with existing CRM and ERP systems, enabling a connected flow of data across sales, engineering, and operations. Configurations created during early engagement can move forward without friction into estimation, design, and execution.

A Strategic Expansion for Stridely

The launch of InstaBuild360 marks a strategic expansion for Stridely Solutions, from enterprise system transformation to industry-focused digital platforms that directly impact revenue generation.

“Engineering-driven industries have invested heavily in optimizing internal operations, but customer-facing sales experiences have remained largely static,” said Kunal Shah, CEO of Stridely Solutions. “InstaBuild360 brings together AI, real-time 3D visualization, and engineering intelligence to transform how metal building projects are designed, sold, and delivered by helping teams move faster, engage customers more effectively, and close deals with greater confidence.”

About Stridely Solutions

Stridely Solutions is a global technology consulting firm helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation with future-ready solutions. With a presence across the US, Canada, and India, and a team of over 500 professionals, Stridely Solutions brings deep expertise in SAP, Salesforce, Snowflake, Tekla Structures, Data Analytics, AI/ML, and Automation. Through strong industry partnerships and a customer-centric approach, we enable businesses in manufacturing, building and engineering, energy, and utilities to streamline operations, gain insights, and scale with confidence.

InstaBuild360 is now available for demos. To learn more, visit www.instabuild360.com & schedule a live walkthrough.

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