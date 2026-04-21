TheJembe Launches Multicultural Intelligence Services to Help Brands Navigate a Changing Market

New offering delivers data-driven insights and cultural expertise to support more effective engagement with diverse audiences

At a time when culture is directly influencing purchasing decisions and brand loyalty, companies need more than delayed reporting and generalized insights.” — Rudly Raphael

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture is moving much faster than most brands can track. Today, TheJembe announces its expanded cultural insights offering and the upcoming launch of Jembe Intelligence, a syndicated research dashboard designed to help brands understand and act on cultural shifts in real time.As consumer behavior becomes increasingly shaped by identity, community, and cultural context, traditional research methods are struggling to keep pace. TheJembe addresses this gap by delivering in-the-moment insights that go beyond surface-level data, providing brands with a deeper understanding of the audiences driving growth today.TheJembe’s research focuses on Black and multicultural consumers, including Hispanic audiences, as well as on influential generational cohorts such as Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and the general market. Rather than treating these groups as static segments, TheJembe approaches them as dynamic cultural forces that shape broader market trends across industries.“At a time when culture is directly influencing purchasing decisions and brand loyalty, companies need more than delayed reporting and generalized insights,” said Rudly Raphael, Founder and CEO at TheJembe. “They need to understand how cultural signals are forming in real time, and how those signals translate into action.”A quick snapshot of the U.S. consumer market illustrates the need for brands to tailor their messaging to target unique audiences:Multicultural consumers are now the primary drivers of U.S. economic growth, with Black, Hispanic, and Asian consumers collectively increasing buying power by 33% to 40% between 2020 and 2024, outpacing all other groups.Black consumer buying power has reached approximately $1.7 trillion, with projections nearing $2 trillion by 2025, underscoring their growing influence across industries.Hispanic consumers are among the fastest-growing economic forces in the U.S., with over $2.1 trillion in spending power and representing nearly 1 in 5 Americans.Hispanic households are driving 16% of total U.S. CPG growth, outperforming non-Hispanic consumers and reshaping purchasing patterns across categories.Despite representing roughly 15% of total U.S. consumer spending, Hispanic consumers drive disproportionate market growth, underscoring their outsized economic impact.More than 25% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha identify as Hispanic, signaling that the future of U.S. consumer markets will be increasingly multicultural.TheJembe’s methodology combines quantitative and qualitative primary research to uncover not just what consumers are doing, but why. By grounding its work in lived experience and cultural context, the company provides actionable, strategically relevant insights for brand, advertising, marketing, and media leaders.This approach will be further realized in combination with the launch of Jembe’s data visualization application, a centralized platform that brings together quarterly syndicated studies, cultural sentiment tracking, and audience intelligence. The dashboard is designed to give decision-makers direct access to timely, culturally grounded data that can inform strategy, creative development, and market positioning.With Jembe Intelligence, brands will be able to move beyond reactive decision-making and toward a more proactive, culturally informed approach to growth.TheJembe will begin rolling out on-demand access to the platform in the coming months, alongside opportunities for custom research and early partnerships.About TheJembeTheJembe is a cultural insights platform focused on delivering research and analysis on Black and multicultural audiences. Through a combination of primary research and cultural intelligence, TheJembe helps brands understand the deeper forces shaping consumer behavior, so they can make more informed and effective strategic decisions.For more information or to inquire about early access, visit thejembe.com or contact support@thejembe.com

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