Lemma Launches AI-Powered Platform ‘Integral’ to Turn OOH into a Performance Channel

An AI- First Full- Funnel Attribution Platform

The latest ‘Outdoor to Outcome', delivers the industry's first full-funnel attribution platform, connecting OOH exposure directly to digital engagement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York - 22nd April 2026 - Lemma today announced the launch of Lemma Integral, a groundbreaking AI first AdTech platform designed to fundamentally change how advertisers view and utilize Out-of-Home (OOH) media. By dissolving the traditional barrier between upper-funnel brand building and lower-funnel performance advertising, Lemma Integral provides brands and agencies with full-funnel visibility, enabling them to plan, track, retarget and optimize OOH campaigns with the same precision and accountability previously reserved for digital channels.As one of the leading pioneers in the adtech industry, Lemma has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation. The launch of Lemma Integral marks a significant milestone in this journey, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to brands with full transparency. The platform gives brands the ability to gain full visibility into how their mass-media efforts through OOH advertising, are driving improved actions within the digital space, through a single audience journey.Lemma Integral is engineered to revolutionize your Out-of-Home strategy with AI, making it a true performance channel:Accelerated Conversion Journey: Unifies the entire OOH workflow - from planning to measurement, into a single, intuitive dashboard, dramatically shortening the path from consumer exposure to measurable outcomes.Automated Audience Activation: Leverages advanced analytics to automatically identify and target high-intent audiences based on real-world movement and behavior, ensuring every OOH dollar drives maximum efficiency on digital platforms.True Full-Funnel Attribution: Provides a unified view of the audience journey, directly connecting OOH exposure data to downstream digital actions and sales, finally delivering accountable ROI measurement for outdoor spend.At the core of Lemma Integral’s AI engine is the proprietary Lemma Audience Graph. Built using multiple non-personal persistent identifiers and enriched with data from various providers, the graph maps and profiles millions of audiences globally. This enables the platform to identify high-intent segments and activate precise retargeting across digital channels, ensuring brands can continuously engage these audiences and drive measurable outcomesEarly campaigns leveraging Lemma Integral have already demonstrated its powerful impact. Across various brand initiatives, the platform has consistently showcased significant improvements, from driving app installs 1.5x higher than planned to achieving a Video Through Rate (VTR) that is 2x higher than the industry average, and even delivering 3x higher ROAS than regular campaigns, alongside many other substantial outcomes. These results underscore Lemma Integral's ability to deliver tangible, measurable success for marketers.Andrew Fox, CEO of SuperJeweler.com and its sister company Hansa USA, said:“Brands today need media strategies that are both impactful and accountable. With Lemma Integral, we were able to integrate data-driven DOOH into our media mix and connect it seamlessly with digital channels. This helped us shorten the path from exposure to transaction and deliver significantly stronger returns. It’s a clear signal of how outdoor can evolve into a much more performance-driven channel for digital-first brands.”India quote pendingCommenting on the launch Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma, said “With Lemma Integral, we’re enabling marketers to move beyond fragmented campaigns and orchestrate a truly full-funnel strategy where OOH connects seamlessly with CTV, mobile, and the web. It’s about making every OOH impression measurable and impactful. AI runs on data, and programmatic DOOH generates it, making OOH a critical layer for brands building the next generation of AI-driven advertising”‘Lemma Integral’ is immediately available to clients across North America, APAC and other regions starting this month.

Lemma Integral - Outdoor to Outcome

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