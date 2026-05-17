CADChum Launches High-Speed CAD-to-3D Conversion for Real-Time Workflows

CADChum workflow for converting IGES and STEP CAD files into optimized 3D assets for real-time visualization and 3D production. CAD data converted with CADChum and visualized in Unity for real-time 3D workflows.

Convert IGES and STEP files into optimized 3D assets for Blender, Unity, and Unreal Engine

"CADChum simplifies CAD-to-3D workflows and enables seamless integration with real-time visualization and digital twin applications," said Hiroyuki Kayano, CEO of Qualice Corporation.” — Kosuke Kayano, CEO of Qualice Corporation

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualice Corporation today announced the release of CADChum, a high-speed CAD-to-3D conversion solution for manufacturing, visualization, and real-time workflows.

CADChum converts IGES and STEP files into optimized 3D assets compatible with Blender, Maya, Unity, and Unreal Engine. The software bridges the gap between engineering data and modern 3D production pipelines, enabling seamless workflows for visualization, digital twins, XR/VR content, and real-time applications.

Traditionally, CAD data requires complex conversion and optimization before it can be used in 3D tools and game engines. CADChum simplifies this process with one-click CAD-to-3D conversion, high-quality tessellation, precision control, and lightweight optimization for large-scale CAD models.

Designed for manufacturing and CG production workflows, CADChum supports product visualization, simulation, presentations, and real-time 3D content creation while maintaining secure local processing without cloud uploads.

CADChum is available starting May 13, 2026. A free trial version is available at https://cadchum.qualice.co.jp/.

Qualice Corporation is a Tokyo-based software development company specializing in solutions for engineering data and digital content workflows.

CADChum CAD-to-3D Workflow Demo for Unity

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