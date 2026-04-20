ECRE Annual General Conference 2026

The ECRE Annual General Conference (AGC) 2026 will take place 09.00-18.00 on Thursday 4 June 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.

Participation in the AGC is open to representatives of ECRE member organisations, other organisations (e.g. other NGOs, think tanks, academic institutions, national administrations, EU institutions and other bodies, other international organisations etc.) and individuals. However, the participation of representatives of ECRE member organisations will be prioritised and ECRE reserves the right to refuse participation.

The AGC will consist of two panel discussions in plenary plus six smaller workshops.

More information about the two panel discussions will be published here in due course.

The workshops will cover the following topics:

Independent monitoring mechanisms for screening and border procedure

Access to people in need of protection in detention and legal aid

EU Return Regulation

Vulnerability

The AGC will be followed by an informal social event in the evening.

There is no limit on the number of people from the same organisation who can participate. However, please note that due to current financial constraints, ECRE will not be able to cover any travel or accommodation costs for participants.

Registration

For more information about the ECRE AGC 2026 please contact Ben Moore (E-mail: bmoore(at)ecre(dot)org).