Precision Aerospace Appoints James McMullen as Chief Executive Officer

James McMullen, newly appointed CEO, will guide Precision Aerospace through its next phase of operational and strategic growth.

Precision Aerospace names James McMullen CEO to lead operational excellence, customer growth, and strategic expansion.

James brings the operational rigor and leadership discipline needed to build on Precision Aerospace’s strong foundation” — Bret Forster

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Aerospace LLC , a manufacturer of complex sheet metal fabrication and precision machined components serving the aerospace and ground-based engine markets, has announced the appointment of James McMullen as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2026. Mr. McMullen succeeds prior leadership and will guide the company through its next phase of operational and strategic growth.Mr. McMullen brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing organizations. He has held senior executive roles including CEO, COO, and board member, leading multi-site operations, executing operational turnarounds, and driving enterprise-wide performance initiatives. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams and aligned strategy with disciplined execution to deliver sustained growth and profitability.“Precision Aerospace has built a strong technical foundation and a reputation for reliability in demanding aerospace & defense markets and I am pleased to lead the Company at this important juncture of its development,” said Mr. McMullen. “The opportunity ahead is to further strengthen operational excellence, deepen customer partnerships, and position the company for scalable, sustainable and profitable growth.”Precision Aerospace specializes in complex sheet metal fabrication and precision machined components serving aerospace and ground-based engine customers. The company operates under a quality policy centered on understanding customer requirements, delivering products that meet those expectations, and continually improving processes to reduce costs and lead times.Under Mr. McMullen’s leadership, Precision Aerospace will focus on operational optimization, continuous improvement, and strategic expansion across its core aerospace markets. Since acquiring the company in 2018, Willcrest Partners has supported initiatives that strengthen the business and position Precision Aerospace for sustained growth.“James brings the operational rigor and leadership discipline needed to build on Precision Aerospace’s strong foundation,” said Bret Forster, Willcrest Partners. “His experience leading complex manufacturing organizations aligns with our long-term strategy to invest in operational excellence and sustainable growth.”

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