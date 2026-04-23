CAI Software Appoints Gaurav Maini as Chief Technology & AI Officer

Industry Veteran with Proven AI Track Record to Lead AI Strategy and Engineering Capabilities Across Portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – CAI Software, a leading provider of enterprise software for discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, and graphic communications industries, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Maini as Chief Technology & AI Officer (CTAIO). In this newly created role, Maini will lead CAI’s enterprise AI strategy, establish shared engineering capabilities across its product portfolio, and oversee the company’s India innovation center."This appointment reflects CAI’s commitment to embedding AI at the core of our products and operations, accelerating innovation and delivering greater value to our customers," said Brent Pietrzak, CEO of CAI Software. "Gaurav brings exactly the right combination of technical depth, operational scale, and AI expertise to lead this next chapter. We’re scaling what works and building the capabilities that will define our future."Maini brings 27 years of experience building and scaling engineering organizations across the US, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, as SVP and Managing Director for India at Acentra Health, he grew the engineering organization from 200 to over 800 people and built the company's AI Lab from concept to production-ready products in under 18 months. Prior to Acentra, he spent nearly a decade as Managing Director at Philips leading the Connected Care division globally, and held senior leadership roles at Epic and Baan."I’ve spent my career using technology to solve complex problems and reshape how industries work," said Maini. "The timing right now is perfect—the models are finally reliable enough for production, and the infrastructure is there to scale AI safely. Industries like manufacturing and process operations are ready to modernize, and that intersection is exactly where I’ve focused my entire career. I’m looking forward to building AI into the core of CAI’s products in a way that creates real, measurable value for customers."In his role, Maini will be responsible for:-Defining and executing CAI’s enterprise AI strategy across its product portfolio-Building shared engineering standards, tooling, and practices to accelerate innovation-Overseeing CAI’s India innovation center, which represents approximately 25% of the company’s global engineering workforce-Driving the integration of AI capabilities across manufacturing, process, and distribution software to improve customer outcomes-Scaling AI across the organization with a focus on practical outcomes, responsible deployment, and measurable impact for customersMaini holds an MS in Computer Science from Texas A&M University.About CAI Software LLCCAI Software builds digital work execution platforms and software solutions that help manufacturing businesses operate with greater clarity and control. With 45+ years of experience, the company serves customers across 15+ core industries — including process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, and graphic communications — in more than 10 countries. CAI combines deep industry expertise with practical technology to replace fragmented processes with connected digital workflows that improve visibility, compliance, and decision-making in real industrial environments.

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