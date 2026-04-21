GoodBed Launches New Mattress Matching Quiz Powered by Scientific Testing Data

New platform connects consumer preferences with measured product performance across 1,000+ mattresses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodBed, the leading independent mattress information platform, today announced the launch of a fully redesigned version of its mattress matching quiz – now directly informed by the company’s proprietary scientific testing data.Originally introduced as the first online mattress quiz, GoodBed’s platform has long emphasized a more detailed and personalized approach to mattress selection. The latest version builds on that foundation with expanded inputs, more granular consumer preferences, and – for the first time – direct integration with objective lab testing results gathered through its lab testing collaboration with Dow “This is a meaningful step toward bringing true product science into the mattress selection process,” said Mike Magnuson, founder of GoodBed. “Consumers have historically had to rely on over-simplified quizzes, generalized reviews, or unsubstantiated marketing claims. We’re now able to connect their personal requirements directly to scientifically measured product performance.”Bringing Scientific Testing into the Mattress Selection ProcessA key advancement in the new system is the integration of data derived from GoodBed’s industry-first scientific testing program, developed in collaboration with Dow Through this program, mattresses are evaluated using standardized methodologies to determine its Mattress DNA – a wide range of over 50 discrete and objectively measurable characteristics that ultimately determine the suitability of a particular mattress for a given sleeper. These test results are then incorporated directly into the matching system.By grounding recommendations in measured product performance, the platform aims to reduce reliance on unproven claims, inconsistent definitions, or subjective information.Matching Based on Measured Product PerformanceGoodBed’s updated quiz evaluates each user across a wide range of factors, including comfort preferences, support needs, feature priorities, and other individualized considerations. These inputs are matched against a database of over 1,000 mattresses using GoodBed’s proprietary scoring system.Unlike traditional quizzes that rely primarily on manufacturer-declared features, GoodBed’s approach is grounded in its own proprietary product assessments. These standardized evaluations allow the system to move beyond basic yes/no attributes and instead match users based on how mattresses actually perform.Designed to Find the Best Overall FitRather than using basic collaborative filtering to narrow criteria, the GoodBed Quiz is designed to identify the best overall fit by balancing multiple – and often competing – factors for each individual sleeper.Each set of quiz results delivers that reader’s 3 top matching mattresses. For each mattress, it provides:• A personalized match score on a 1-10 scale• Individualized pros and cons, based on that user’s specific needs• The ability to compare these products side-by-side across dozens of standardized characteristics – and against other mattresses under considerationThis structure allows consumers to understand not just which mattresses rank highly for them, but why.Connecting Online Research with In-Store OptionsIn addition to searching across the most popular products available online, GoodBed’s quiz also identifies relevant options available through local retail partners, helping consumers find suitable products that they can try and buy in-store whenever possible.Simplifying a Complex Decision Without Sacrificing Depth or PrecisionThe redesigned quiz reflects GoodBed’s broader goal of empowering consumers with expert and personalized guidance that enables them to find and buy a mattress that is truly optimal for their unique needs.“As the sleep products category becomes more complex, the need for reliable, structured information becomes more important,” Magnuson added. “Our goal is to give consumers clarity and confidence – not just more choices.”The updated quiz is now available at GoodBed.com, along with additional details about these updates.Key Takeaways• GoodBed’s quiz uses scientific testing data to match sleepers with mattresses• Recommendations are based on measured product performance, not manufacturer claims• The system evaluates 1,000+ mattresses using standardized assessments• Each recommendation includes a personalized match score and tailored pros and cons• The platform helps consumers quickly narrow options while retaining access to deeper insights

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