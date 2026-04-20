MPD Seek Suspect in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On March 27, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the man to an area hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video https://youtu.be/ndWZdouijuo.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26040069