4/20/26 – TEMPORARY CLOSURE AT ʻIAO VALLEY STATE MONUMENT STARTS NEXT WEEK

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

TEMPORARY CLOSURE AT ʻIAO VALLEY STATE MONUMENT STARTS NEXT WEEK

WAILUKU, Maui – The DLNR Division of State Parks announces the temporary closure of ʻIao Valley State Monument on Maui for important safety improvements, including critical upgrades to the pedestrian bridge crossing ʻIao Stream. The closure will run from April 27 – June 26, 2026.

The scope of work includes raising the height of existing safety railings, installation of anti-climb fencing, structural welding improvements and full surface preparation and repainting of the bridge rail system. These upgrades are necessary to improve visitor safety and ensure compliance with current safety standards.

Due to the nature of this work and to ensure the safety of park visitors and construction crews, ʻIao Valley State Monument will be closed with no public access for the duration of the construction period.

“We understand the importance of ʻIao Valley to the community and visitors alike and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we complete these necessary improvements to mālama this special place,” said State Parks Maui District Superintendent Michael Kahula.

The project contractor is Primatech Construction, Inc. For questions or additional information, contact the DLNR Division of State Parks’ Maui District office at 808-984-8109.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs: ʻIao Valley State Monument (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1vxkzi7mpcbim9fgiw9c0/ACHFqE7QwnHi-bOI8ZJxpeQ?rlkey=ak95bgug9wslihokbv0unl03x&st=r4bhbn65&dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

E-mail: [email protected]