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5/26/26 – COMMUNITY INVITED TO NĀ ALA HELE PROGRAM PLAN MEETING WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2026

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

RYAN KANAKAʻOLE
 ACTING CHAIRPERSON

COMMUNITY INVITED TO NĀ ALA HELE PROGRAM PLAN MEETING WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2026

HONOLULU – The Nā Ala Hele Program Plan on trails and access for the state is being updated for the first time since 1991. Community members are invited to provide their input:

Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program Plan Presentation
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
4 – 5:30 p.m.

Register for the Zoom meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/zUQNNEIUStWLTOvTpmQpsA#/registration

A draft of the Program Plan Update Project is available for review on the Nā Ala Hele website:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/nah/na-ala-hele-program-plan/

Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program staff members and their planning consultants will provide a virtual presentation summarizing the new plan update. During the meeting, participants will learn about proposed changes to Nā Ala Hele operations and how they can get involved.

Community input will also be accepted via the Nā Ala Hele website through July 31, 2026.

# # #

RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy DLNR, unless noted)

Photographs – Nā Ala Hele trail and maintenance (various):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8lrax9ekrxwoevohssvk7/AF_SGfFHQL3QB5uLLdJvxxU?rlkey=3q2se6r0v9v04mwxwfjoxikpv&st=17v9osuu&dl=0

 

Media Contact:
Andrew Laurence
Communications Director
State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
Phone: 808-587-0396
E-mail: [email protected]

 

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5/26/26 – COMMUNITY INVITED TO NĀ ALA HELE PROGRAM PLAN MEETING WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2026

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