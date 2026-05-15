Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks at 5/14 Remembrance Ceremony

Governor Kathy Hochul today delivered remarks at the 5/14 remembrance ceremony to commemorate the lives lost and those impacted by the racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Governor Hochul announced an additional $3 million for the construction of the 5/14 Living Memorial and Healing Center, a permanent and living memorial honoring those lost and injured, bringing the total State contribution to $9 million. At the Governor’s direction, 15 state landmarks will illuminate orange tonight, May 14, to commemorate the ten lives lost.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good afternoon, friends, neighbors. You're my neighbors. I have to say it, go Sabres. Go Bills. You know I say that all over the State of New York, and this is the only place I get a really good reaction. But I say it anyhow. So proud to be joined here by these, the most resilient, toughest people in the world. The families. The families who endured the unthinkable, and yet you keep coming back year after year to honor your loved ones. It has to be hard. This is a day you probably want to put your head under the pillow and wish you could turn back the clock to over four years ago. And life feels like it's been cruel to you. But you know what? In the face of all that, you keep getting up every day and you show up, and I'm so proud of all of you. I expect nothing less from Buffalo tough, Jefferson tough, East Side tough. I brag about you everywhere.

I want to thank John Persons for showing us what corporate compassion looks like. Truly showing that there is a soul, that they care. That there's a spirit that endures. Thank you. And I thank our friends at Tops and the Northeast Grocery to that. You have a powerful fighter in our Attorney General, Tish James, who comes all the way every single year from New York City. Also from New York City, we have the former Speaker of the New York City Council, Adrienne Adams. This has been a powerful event that's been far-reaching across our state of New York, and everyone knows she's here to honor you as well. Our Mayor, I want to thank Sean Ryan for all he does. Our County Executive, Mark Poloncarz. To all of our first responders, God bless every single one of you. When you get up, you have no idea what the day's going to bring, and those who showed up on this day four years ago, I honor you. I celebrate you and your courage. Your courage that was acquired on that day. And all of our friends in the community and government.

I'll be brief because I know we're on a clock. But I don't need to remind you that on May 14th, a shadow fell over our beloved city. A shadow cast by pure evil. Evil that was intentional. Over the state — indeed the world. I'm going to say the world. Yes. It was a shadow across the world and the darkness that befell this beautiful community. Ten beautiful souls stolen away in a despicable act of violence that tore through the heart of this vibrant community. A mass shooting carried out by one person with one thing in mind, destruction. The destruction of Black lives, the destruction of Black families, the destruction of a Black tight-knit neighborhood. Blinded by hate, he imagined this atrocious act, this evil act, would incite fear. He meant to paralyze this community and create fear among us. He thought it would take hold and turn our hearts to stone, and paralyze the East Side for years to come. But what he did not know is that this community is indestructible. Indestructible. He couldn't imagine that the people he sought to terrorize and oppress would rise up together stronger than ever before — and that is the power of this community. Choosing courage over fear, faith over doubt and ultimately, love over hate. Hate has won. I — No, love. I mean love. Can I scratch that? Okay. Rewind that. Okay, you're with me, right? Work with me here. No. Let's start over. God is here. Love wins over hate. All right. Got that right. Thank you. Thank you for forgiving me.

I have been with this community since I was a baby, grew up in Lackawanna. My parents were in a trailer park. I've seen tough times. I've come to this neighborhood many many times, but I know the people here have never given up on themselves, and the belief that better days are now and lie ahead for their children. It is that resiliency, that toughness, that inspires me to be able to leave this community where I'm from, still with the knowledge that I represent such great people, good, God-fearing people, that I can take this power to Albany and make decisions for the entire State of New York. And people say, "How do you handle it, Governor? How do you handle all the stress and the challenges and the opposition?" You know what I have to say? I'm from Buffalo. I’ve got this. And I say it almost every day. Thank you, Buffalo. Thank you for giving me the strength to carry on every single day. I'm in awe of every one of you.

Some of you may know we still got something called a budget going on. I just got off the phone with my budget director. I said, "I'm sitting here in Buffalo. It is a cold day. These people need a little extra help for this memorial that we're building, this living park." I said, "Can you help me find about $3 million more to get this done?" And the answer was, "You're the Governor." And I said, “Yes, I am. $3 million more.” Thank you very much.