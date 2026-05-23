Attorney General Knudsen and MHP remind Montanans to drive safely ahead of 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are encouraging drivers to stay safe on the road as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” During this time, there has historically been a rise in serious fatal crashes as travel increases statewide. To stay vigilant, Montana Highway Patrol troopers will have an increased presence on Montana roads and highways to crack down on drunk and drugged drivers.

Fatal crashes and traffic fatalities in 2026 have decreased compared to this time last year. According to MHP, there has been a 14 percent decrease in fatal crashes and a 21 percent decrease in traffic fatalities in Montana from January 1 through May 1 compared to the same time last year. During that time, there were 41 fatal crashes resulting in 47 fatalities on Montana roadways. However, fatal crashes involving suspected impaired drivers have increased sharply. Alcohol-involved fatalities have increased by 33 percent, and drug-involved fatalities are up 133 percent compared to the same time last year.

“While I’m glad to see traffic fatalities are down this year compared to last year, the increase in fatal crashes involving suspected impaired drivers is concerning,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan ahead for a sober ride home and remember each driver on the road has a responsibility to keep Montanans and our roads safe.”

“As more Montanans and visitors travel our roads this summer and enjoy our beautiful state, we want everyone to arrive safely at their destination,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said. “Too many lives are lost each year because of preventable decisions like impaired or distracted driving. We ask that everyone does their part and drive responsibly.”

Simple rules to follow so everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families: