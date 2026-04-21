Chaotic Co-op Cave Adventure Pratfall Out Now on Steam

Indie developer Quad Head today released its chaotic co-op cave adventure Pratfall on Steam, now available for players worldwide.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie developer Quad Head today released its chaotic co-op cave adventure Pratfall on Steam, now available for players worldwide.

Press Kit

Steam Page

In Pratfall, players descend into a dangerous cave system to rescue their missing dog, navigating traps, hazards, and the most dangerous force of all: gravity. With physics-driven chaos, destructible environments, and cooperative gameplay, one mistake can send the entire team tumbling.

Players can explore the caves solo or with friends, digging, falling, and improvising their way through procedurally generated caverns while discovering items, reviving teammates, and surviving the hazards lurking below.

Full Game Features:

• 3 biomes – Dirt Cave, Ice Cave, and Lava Cave

• Online co-op for up to 4 players (solo also supported)

• Procedurally generated caves where every run is different

• Destructible terrain and interactive items

• 30+ items to discover and experiment with

• Enemies and environmental hazards

• Weekly Challenge Mode with leaderboards

• 25 Steam achievements

• 80+ cosmetics for character customization

• Proximity voice chat for chaotic co-op moments

Pratfall is available now on Steam for $7.99 USD with a 20% launch discount.

Regional pricing includes:

€7.49 (EUR)

£6.39 (GBP)

¥33 (CNY)

¥880 (JPY)

₩8,400 (KRW)

R$23,99 (BRL)

A Supporter Pack will also be available at launch, including exclusive cosmetics such as hats and shirts for players who want to support the developers and the future of the game.

About Quad Head

Quad Head is an independent game studio based in Cologne, Germany. The four-person team

deliberately develops small, focused games for PC, working with manageable production scopes,

short development cycles, and close collaboration with the community.

Release Trailer

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