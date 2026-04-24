WHIPLASS RECORDS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH + DEBUT LP 'TEETH' FROM SPIT TAKES

Spit Takes "Teeth" Front Cover

Inside the new femme punk wave coming out of Minneapolis right now Spit Takes document a post-uprising Minneapolis in their debut LP ‘Teeth’”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whiplass Records, a new independent label launching in 2026, officially announces its debut release: Teeth, the first full-length album from Minneapolis punk band Spit Takes, arriving May 9, 2026, on 12” LP and digital formats.Founded to support the burgeoning femme punk scene in the Twin Cities, Whiplass Records enters the landscape with a mission to amplify bold, uncompromising voices. Its inaugural release, Teeth, captures the urgency and spirit of that movement.Spit Takes’ debut album compiles the band’s singles to date on vinyl for the first time, alongside an exclusive live track. Teeth is a salvo of post-punk anthems with a modern riot grrrl edge—driven by sharp hooks, relentless rhythms, and raw, confrontational energy.Written in the years following the Black Lives Matter and Me-Too movements—and amid the escalating tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis in early 2026—these songs channel both unrest and solidarity within the local scene. Tracks like “Groomers,” “Bootlick,” “Badass,” and the live cut “Get Off” reflect a community responding in real time, balancing anger with biting, tongue-in-cheek wit. “We wrote these songs while everything felt unstable — playing community spaces, watching the city respond to crisis, trying to hold onto something loud and honest.”Focus Tracks:"Groomers”“Teeth”Release Information:Artist: Spit TakesAlbum: TeethLabel: Whiplass RecordsRelease Date: May 9, 2026Format: 12” LP / DigitalPress Materials:Private album stream: Spit Takes "Teeth" SoundCloud Press Kit (bio, album description, photos) via Google Drive Spit Takes "Teeth" Press Kit Lyric Videos via YouTube: Spit Takes "Teeth" Lyric Videos Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spit_takes_mpls Pre-orders available at: Spit Takes "Teeth" Bandcamp; https://bandcamp.com/private/Q588A73O Additional assets available via requestAbout Whiplass Records:Whiplass Records is a Minneapolis-based independent label launching in 2026, dedicated to supporting and amplifying the femme punk community in the Twin Cities. The new label aims to be a backbone of the Minneapolis/St. Paul scene post-2020 underground, where protest culture, DIY spaces, and femme punk/queer punk have collided into something urgent and loud.About Spit Takes:Spit Takes is a Minneapolis punk band delivering sharp, high-energy tracks rooted in post-punk and riot grrrl traditions, with a distinctly modern perspective shaped by the social and political climate of their city. Sonically, the band lands between Amyl and the Sniffers, Bikini Kill, Lambrini Girls, and X-Ray Spex — with a distinctly Minneapolis edge.

Spit Takes Album Release Promo

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