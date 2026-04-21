Personify Launches Platform That Lets Professionals Clone Themselves With AI

Personify responds like the expert would, trained on their frameworks, available 24/7 Personify, the AI clone platform for experts, is built by DeepQuery and headquartered in London

UK platform offers self-serve AI cloning for professionals alongside a bespoke done-for-you service with custom voice cloning and branded deployment.

Your best advice shouldn't be limited to whoever can get on your calendar this week” — Henry Howard-Tripp

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, the Financial Times reported that Mark Zuckerberg is personally overseeing the creation of an AI clone of himself. The digital version is being trained on his voice, mannerisms, and strategic thinking so that Meta employees can interact with a version of their CEO at any time. The project signals a growing reality: AI clones are no longer experimental. They are becoming practical tools for anyone whose expertise is in demand but whose time is limited. Personify , a London-based startup, has launched a platform that brings this same capability to everyday professionals. Coaches, consultants, course creators, authors, thought leaders, and subject-matter experts can now build an AI-powered version of themselves in minutes, with no technical knowledge required. If your knowledge is your product, Personify turns it into a digital asset that works around the clock.The platform trains on a professional's existing content, including websites, documents, videos, and audio, and creates a digital clone that mirrors their tone, language, and expertise. The clone can answer client questions, explain methodologies, and hold personalised conversations around the clock."Every professional hits the same wall," said Henry Howard-Tripp, co-founder of Personify. "There are only so many calls you can take and messages you can reply to before you run out of hours. We built Personify so people can scale what they know without scaling their workload."Monetisation is central to the platform's value. Professionals can charge clients for access to their AI clone, create subscription tiers around always-available support, or use the clone to justify higher pricing for existing programmes. The platform includes built-in tools for lead capture, conversation analytics, and paid access gating, giving professionals a direct path from free conversations to recurring revenue.The results from early adopters speak for themselves. Career coach Lucy Gilmour had a LinkedIn post go viral, generating over 2,000 direct messages in 48 hours. She was spending more than 12 hours a week responding to the same questions about resumes, interview preparation, and job search strategy. After deploying her AI clone through Personify's Done-For-You service, the impact was immediate. Lucy generated $8,800 in revenue within the first 24 hours of launch. Her clone handled 1,039 conversations in its first nine days, with an average session length of 11 minutes. She raised her course price by 410 percent, from $39 to $199 per month, and enrolled 92 new students in week one alone, with over 900 more on her waitlist."I'm blown away by how good it actually is," Gilmour said. "The feedback is phenomenal. They say it's like talking to you, Lucy. I could talk to her for hours. And actually, some of them do."Endurance sports coach Janis, who works with Olympic athletes and national champions across 10 countries and seven timezones, faced a different challenge. His athletes needed answers about nutrition, recovery, and race-day preparation at all hours, often while he was asleep. After deploying his AI clone, it now handles over 840 conversations per month with instant responses across every timezone. He reclaimed more than 15 hours per week and has not missed a single race-day message since.The Done-For-You service also builds custom integrations into existing workflows. One fitness coach has connected their AI clone to their gym management software and WhatsApp, scaling from a handful of daily check-ins to over 280 client conversations per week without hiring additional staff.The platform offers two tiers of service. The self-serve tier allows professionals to build and launch their own AI clone through a guided setup process in minutes. A gamified onboarding system rewards users for completing setup steps, helping them create higher-quality clones that deliver better results for their clients.For professionals seeking a fully managed experience, Personify also offers a Done-For-You service. Each bespoke clone includes custom voice cloning, deep content training across hundreds of assets, branded deployment, custom integrations with tools such as WhatsApp and gym platforms, and ongoing optimisation. Done-For-You clones are typically live within 14 days.The platform has attracted users from 94 countries since launch, with professionals building clones across a wide range of industries. Use cases span career coaching, endurance sports, book authors turning their published expertise into interactive experiences, coaching-the-coaches programmes, ADHD and neurodiversity specialists, business consultants, YouTubers and content creators, newsletter writers, teachers and tutors, sales trainers, and HR experts.Key outcomes for professionals using AI clones include reclaiming 10 to 15 hours per week by automating repetitive questions, providing instant support to clients across any timezone, maintaining consistent quality whether it is the first conversation or the thousandth, and creating new revenue streams by offering always-available access to their expertise.The self-serve platform includes an AI-guided setup wizard, automated website and document ingestion for training, customisable conversation prompts, a shareable public clone page, a website widget for embedding the clone on any site, lead capture and conversation analytics, and the option to charge visitors for access. The Done-For-You service adds professional voice cloning, deep multi-format content ingestion, branded visual design, and dedicated account management.Personify is co-founded by Henry Howard-Tripp and Jekabs Musins and operates from London. The self-serve platform is available globally at personify.fyi with a free plan and a Pro tier at $79 per month. The Done-For-You service is available on a custom pricing basis.For more information or to build your AI clone, visit personify.fyi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.