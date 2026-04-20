EGLE director visits mid-Michigan dams amid statewide flooding

Today, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Phil Roos joined local, state and federal officials on a dam safety tour across mid-Michigan, assessing conditions at several facilities amid ongoing statewide flooding. The tour included stops at the Hesperia, White Cloud, Hardy, and Croton dams.

“It was important to come out today and see these dams firsthand and to thank our Dam Safety Unit and state and local responders for the exceptional work they’re doing,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “As flooding continues to impact communities across Michigan, the work of our Dam Safety Unit has never been more important. Our team has been on the ground every day monitoring conditions, advising dam owners, and helping communities stabilize their structures. We are deeply grateful for their expertise and commitment to public safety.”

Michigan has more than 2,500 dams that are owned by both public and private entities, with approximately 1,000 falling under state regulation. EGLE’s Dam Safety Unit is responsible for ensuring that regulated dams are properly constructed, inspected and maintained, and that owners are prepared for potential emergencies. The team is currently working alongside communities as high water levels continue to challenge dam structures throughout the state.

“Our team continues to monitor dams across the state, and while conditions are improving, we are not out of the woods yet,” said EGLE Dam Safety Unit Supervisor Luke Trumble. “Close coordination with emergency managers and dam owners has been essential to preventing overtopping and other failures during this flooding event. These partnerships make all the difference in an emergency, and our work together will continue as water levels recede and inspections begin.”

EGLE’s Dam Safety Unit includes eight specialists who regulate dams under state law, conduct inspections, review engineering reports, issue permits for repairs and construction, and respond to dam related emergencies.