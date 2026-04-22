Arkansas DFA Selects POSSE ABC Solution from CX (Computronix) for LEMS Modernization

Computronix

Arkansas DFA has selected the POSSE ABC solution for the State’s new Alcohol and Tobacco Licensing, Enforcement, and Records Management System (LEMS).

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CX (Computronix) is pleased to announce that the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration (DFA) has selected the POSSE ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) solution as the preferred platform for the State’s new Alcohol and Tobacco Licensing, Enforcement, and Records Management System (LEMS).Following a competitive procurement process, Arkansas DFA identified POSSE ABC as the solution best aligned to support the modernization of its Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Arkansas Tobacco Control (ATC) operations. The new LEMS platform will replace the State’s legacy records management system with a modern, cloud-based, fully integrated solution designed to enhance licensing, enforcement, compliance, and regulatory reporting capabilities.Arkansas DFA oversees thousands of alcohol and tobacco permits and regulatory activities across the state, requiring a robust system capable of managing licensing workflows, enforcement case management, tax and fee collection, and integrations with key state systems. POSSE ABC will provide a unified, digital-first platform enabling Arkansas DFA to streamline operations, improve data accuracy, and deliver enhanced services to licensees and internal stakeholders alike.Powered by CX’s proven POSSE Platform , the new LEMS solution will deliver a wide range of capabilities, including:• A secure, web-based portal for licensing, permitting, and payments• End-to-end workflow automation for licensing and enforcement processes• Integrated case management for investigations, violations, and compliance tracking• Real-time system integrations with financial, tax, GIS, and external regulatory platforms• Advanced reporting, analytics, and audit capabilities• Mobile-ready functionality for field inspectors and enforcement personnelIn selecting a Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) SaaS solution, Arkansas DFA emphasized the importance of improving operational efficiency, increasing enforcement accountability, and enabling the agency to expand services without increasing staffing levels.“The selection of POSSE ABC represents a major step forward in modernizing our licensing and enforcement operations. This new system will enable us to deliver more efficient, transparent, and responsive services to Arkansas businesses while strengthening our regulatory oversight capabilities. By adopting a proven, configurable platform, we are positioning Arkansas DFA to meet both current demands and future regulatory challenges with confidence.”Christy Bjornson. ABC Director – Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration“We are proud to partner with the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration on this transformative initiative. POSSE ABC is purpose-built to support the complex regulatory environments of alcohol and tobacco control agencies, and we look forward to delivering a solution that enhances efficiency, improves compliance visibility, and provides long-term value to the State of Arkansas.”Joshua Collier, Business Development Director – CX (Computronix)The Arkansas announcement follows recent CX customer success stories , including the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority of Manitoba’s selection of POSSE ABC for its Regulatory Assurance Solution, as well as continued adoption momentum among U.S. state regulators such as the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.As regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, POSSE ABC is designed to help agencies address emerging and high-impact industry trends, including declining alcohol consumption patterns, the growth of direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales models, and the rapid emergence of hemp-derived beverage products. Through configurable workflows, integrated data insights, and flexible regulatory controls, POSSE ABC enables agencies to respond proactively to these changes while maintaining strong compliance and enforcement outcomes.The implementation of the new LEMS platform will support Arkansas DFA’s broader objectives of improving user experience, increasing operational transparency, and enabling more effective regulatory enforcement through modern technology.This latest selection further reinforces the POSSE Platform’s position as a leading solution for licensing, compliance, and enforcement management across North America.About CX (Computronix)CX is a leading provider of fully integrated enterprise software solutions and services for forward-thinking government agencies. Powered by the award-winning POSSE Platform, CX enables public sector organizations to streamline operations, enhance regulatory oversight, and deliver improved digital services. With an industry-leading track record of successful implementations, CX is the trusted partner for agencies seeking modern, purpose-built solutions for licensing, permitting, and compliance management.

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