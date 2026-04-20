CompBldr Expands Platform with Total Rewards Statements, Advancing Pay Transparency and Communication

Mahesh Kumar, Founder | Managing Director, TraineryHCM

The approach reflects a broader shift in pay management: the challenge isn’t better templates but linking data and decisions.

Historically, Total Rewards Statements have been a post-decision communication exercise. CompBldr changes that model, reflecting compensation decisions in real time.” — Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, TraineryHCM

RALEIGH, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompBldr today announced a new approach to Total Rewards Statements that challenges the long-standing model of static, once-a-year compensation summaries. Rather than treating statements as a standalone HR deliverable, CompBldr embeds them directly within its compensation platform, turning them into an automatic, real-time reflection of how pay decisions are made.For most organizations, Total Rewards Statements remain a manual, time-intensive process built from spreadsheets and disconnected systems. CompBldr replaces that model by generating statements as a natural output of compensation planning, where salary, bonus, equity, and benefits decisions already live in a governed system. The result is faster delivery, greater accuracy, and a clearer narrative for employees about the full value of their compensation.“Total Rewards Statements have historically been an afterthought, something teams assemble under deadline pressure,” said Mahesh Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of TraineryHCM ™. “When they’re built inside a unified compensation system, they become immediate, trustworthy, and scalable. That’s the shift we’re driving.”This approach reflects a broader change in how organizations manage pay. As companies face increasing pressure around transparency, equity, and employee understanding, the challenge is no longer creating better templates; it’s ensuring the underlying data and decisions are connected. Because CompBldr unifies job architecture, market data, compensation planning, and governance in a single platform, Total Rewards Statements become a direct extension of that system rather than a separate process.CompBldr is a module of the TraineryHCM platform, which brings together performance management, learning, and compensation into a continuous growth system. By connecting how employees develop, perform, and are rewarded, organizations gain a more complete and consistent view of talent. This unified approach ensures compensation decisions and the Total Rewards Statements that communicate them are aligned with real performance outcomes and ongoing skill development, not isolated annual events.By moving statements from a manual or annual exercise to a system-generated outcome, CompBldr is positioning Total Rewards not as a document, but as a continuous, accurate narrative of compensation, delivered at scale and aligned with how organizations actually manage pay today.Total Rewards Statements are now available on the CompBldr platform. Learn more at https://compbldr.ai ABOUTCompBldr https://compbldr.ai ) is a compensation management platform that helps organizations design, manage, and communicate pay programs across the full compensation lifecycle, including job architecture, job descriptions, role evaluation, market benchmarking, compensation planning, and total rewards. As a module of the TraineryHCM platform, CompBldr provides a unified system that connects compensation with performance and employee development, enabling more consistent, transparent, and data-driven pay decisions.

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