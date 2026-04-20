An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of two former Mt. Juliet employees charged with theft.

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft involving Marshall Taylor (DOB 5/26/1970) and River Johnson (DOB 7/3/1997).

On Tuesday, agents presented evidence to a Wilson County Grand Jury regarding the sale of city-owned property to an online, third-party vendor. That grand jury returned indictments charging Taylor with one count of Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, one count of Theft of Property $1,000- $2,500, and one count of Tampering with Evidence. They charged Johnson with one count of Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500.

On Friday, Taylor and Johnson turned themselves into the Wilson County Jail where Taylor was booked in on a $7,500 bond and Johnson was booked in on a $3,500 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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