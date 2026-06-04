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Pleasant View Woman Charged with Aggravated Stalking

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – A joint investigation involving special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Pleasant View woman.

On May 12th, at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Stacey Edmonson, TBI agents joined the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Homeland Security in investigating threats and harassing messages sent on social media to a Tennessee politician and one of their relatives. Investigators presented evidence alleging Elizabeth Leopard (DOB 12/7/2002) was the person responsible for sending the messages.

On Wednesday, a Williamson County Grand Jury indicted Elizabeth Leopard (DOB 12/7/2002), charging her with one count of Aggravated Stalking – 65 Years or Older, one count of Stalking, and six counts of Harassment.

On Thursday, TBI agents arrested Leopard at her Pleasant View home. She was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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Pleasant View Woman Charged with Aggravated Stalking

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