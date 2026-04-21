Perdue Office Interiors Welcomes Rob Lau as President

Lau brings over three decades of experience building and leading high-performing organizations across manufacturing and dealer environments.

I’m excited to help Perdue continue to grow, thoughtfully and with purpose, creating more opportunity for our people and building something we’re all proud to be part of.” — Rob Lau

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perdue Office Interiors , North Florida’s leader in workplace design and office moving solutions, is pleased to announce that Rob Lau joined the company as its new president, effective April 20. Lau brings more than 30 years of industry experience, with a proven track record of building and leading high-performing organizations across both manufacturing and dealer environments.Most recently, Lau served as Vice President for Steelcase’s Florida & Caribbean Region, where he led the business to multiple record sales years, meaningful market share growth, and strong alignment across the dealer network. Throughout his career, he has consistently driven growth, strengthened operations, and developed teams grounded in trust, accountability, and disciplined execution.In addition to his leadership at Steelcase, Lau previously held an executive leadership role at HNI, where he helped successfully integrate multiple acquisitions. His experience positions him well to build on Perdue’s strong foundation while guiding the organization through its next phase of growth.“Rob brings three decades of success in office furniture and workplace design to Perdue,” said Rich Greco, President of Suddath Workplace Solutions, a Suddath Company and the parent company of Perdue. “We look forward to him leading our talented team of innovators, while continuing to support our clients in transforming their work environments.”Lau joins Perdue following the retirement of Vince McCormack in June after 40 years of dedicated service to the organization. Instrumental in shaping Perdue into the successful business it is today, McCormack leaves behind a strong foundation of client and partner relationships and will continue supporting the organization in a consultancy and advisory role during the leadership transition.“This is a strong business, with talented people, trusted client relationships, strong vendor partners, and real momentum,” said Lau. “I’m excited to help Perdue continue to grow, thoughtfully and with purpose, creating more opportunity for our people and building something we’re all proud to be part of.”####About Perdue Office InteriorsPerdue, Inc., is Northeast Florida’s premier Steelcase dealer, providing turnkey office furniture solutions and design services since 1916. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Perdue helps organizations enhance performance through innovative workplace strategies, a full range of services, and modern technology tools that support the evolving needs of today’s offices. Perdue is part of The Suddath Companies, a Jacksonville-based, 100-plus-year-old organization and the largest commercial mover in the United States. Together, Perdue and Suddath deliver comprehensive solutions to plan, furnish, relocate, and support customers throughout the lifecycle of their business. To learn more, visit perdueoffice.com.

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