ONEcount Launches ONEcount Q: The Industry’s First AI-Powered Audience Query Tool

ONEcount Q: The media industry’s first natural language audience query tool.

Media Companies can now query and segment their audiences simply by asking a question — no query-building expertise required

For years, the power of a CDP has been locked behind complex query tools that require training and expertise. ONEcount Q changes that. Now anyone on a can ask a question and get an instant answers.” — Sean Fulton, VP of Technology

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ONEcount team today announced the launch of ONEcount Q, the media industry’s first natural language audience query tool.

ONEcount Q allows publishers and media companies to query, filter, and segment their subscriber and audience data simply by typing — or speaking — a plain-English question, with no knowledge of query syntax, database structures, or filter logic required.

ONEcount is the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) that was designed from the ground up to serve media companies.

Built directly into the ONEcount List Wizard, ONEcount Q translates natural language requests into precise audience segments in real time. Whether a user asks “Show me active subscribers to the Weekly Newsletter who opened an email in the last 30 days” or “Find managers who subscribed in the last six months with source code EMAIL_2024,” ONEcount Q understands the intent, maps it to the appropriate filters, and executes the query — all without the user ever touching a dropdown or filter panel.

Key Features

• Natural language queries: Type or speak any audience question in plain English and receive an instant, accurate filter result.

• Voice input: Built-in voice recognition lets users speak their query directly into the tool, hands-free.

• Privacy by design: No subscriber or customer data is ever sent to an external AI. Only the user’s question and structural metadata are transmitted, keeping all audience data within the ONEcount infrastructure.

• Client-specific intelligence: ONEcount Q is dynamically trained on each publisher’s own product catalog, package library, demographic fields, and source codes — so results are always relevant to that client’s specific data model.

• Transparent reasoning: When the AI makes an interpretive assumption, it surfaces that assumption to the user for review before any filters are applied.

• Seamless integration: Available as a floating widget on the existing List Wizard interface, requiring no change to existing workflows.

Enterprise-Grade Privacy

ONEcount Q was architected with publisher data privacy as its founding principle. The system uses a “schema-only” AI approach: the AI engine receives only the structure of the publisher’s data — field names, product names, segment labels, and source codes — never the actual subscriber records. This architecture ensures full compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and enterprise data governance requirements, while still delivering the full power of natural language querying.

Availability

ONEcount Q is available now to all ONEcount customers as part of the core platform. Existing clients will receive access through their standard platform update.

Ready to unlock the power of your audience data? Contact Joanne Persico, President at 203.665.6211 x204 or e-mail joanne@one-count.com for a live demonstration. Visit one-count.com. to request a demo.

About ONEcount

ONEcount is a Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Audience Tech Stack designed specifically for media companies and marketers. It combines identity resolution, data consolidation, and marketing activation tools into a single, unified solution. ONEcount enables companies to unify, analyze, and act on their audience data across subscriptions, newsletters, events, and digital properties. ONEcount is developed and maintained by GCN Publishing, Inc.

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