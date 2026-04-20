A.ROC BETA TO RELEASE NEW MUSIC

A.Roc Beta

A.Roc Beta builds on the success of his first single with a new original song and followed by Avian Recording Company’s first vinyl release.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After releasing his first single late last year to surprising success, A.Roc Beta is set to release his second single, “Right Now” on April 21.You can hear "Right Now" right HERE A.Roc Beta is the alter-ego project from Grammy-recognized multi-instrumentalist Angel Roche Jr., known for his longtime work with Ziggy Marley as well as Dave Navarro and Taj Mahal. Striking out on his own, his first single was a cinematic cover of the sacred indie-anthem, “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” by Death Cab For Cutie. Voxwave Magazine called it, “Really well achieved and immersive,” while Chillfiltr said, it “…bridges the gap between folk pop and indie rock.” The single was featured on radio stations and online streaming stations alike, such as KX FM in Southern California, and The Independent FM.Regarding the new single, A. Roc Beta says, “In an era of non-stop distractions and the “hottest memes,” it’s easy to lose the thread of our own lives. This song is a reminder to myself to stay grounded. Life moves fast, but there is real power in reclaiming the present moment and appreciating the 'now'."While music fans might be familiar with A.Roc Beta’s (Angel’s) work with Ziggy Marley, the gaming and television world has heard his original music in The Simpsons. Additionally, his work on the song “Lead Me” received millions of views when it became part of the marketing campaign for the highly anticipated release of the video game “Remnant 2.”In addition to a new single, A.Roc Beta will appear on Avian Recording Company’s first vinyl release, set for Cinco de Mayo (5/5/2026). The 7” entitled “Flight Patterns Vol. 1” will include A.Roc Beta along with ARC labelmates, BoyCoy, Brendan O’Hara and John Juan.A.Roc Beta is currently hard at work in Ashland, Oregon’s Oddio Shop , the recording studio owned and operated by Grammy-winning super-producer, Sylvia Massy.For more information about A.Roc Beta or Avian Music Recording Company, check out their Bandcamp site at: https://avianrecordingcompany.bandcamp.com For interviews and other media inquiries regarding A.Roc Beta, please reach out to:Kevin CouchRiano PR

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