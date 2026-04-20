ADU Design Visualizer Introduced to Support Site Planning and Layout Modeling

3D visualization of an ADU footprint and floor plan using a digital design and site planning tool

New visualization tool enables 3D modeling of ADU footprints, floor planning, and design rendering

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new design visualization tool has been introduced to support early-stage planning for accessory dwelling unit (ADU) projects. The feature focuses on spatial modeling, layout development, and design visualization to assist in the planning process.ADU Design Visualization CapabilitiesThe ADU Design Visualizer allows users to generate a digital representation of an ADU footprint for planning purposes. The system incorporates geometric modeling to support site layout visualization, including structure placement and architectural orientation.The tool provides 3D volumetric analysis to represent building massing and spatial relationships within a defined site area. It also includes setback mapping to illustrate boundary constraints commonly considered in residential development planning.Additional functionality includes sunlight exposure modeling, which evaluates how natural light may interact with the proposed structure based on orientation and surrounding conditions.Floor Plan and Layout GenerationThe visualizer supports the creation of interior floor plans based on the selected footprint. These layouts are used to explore spatial configurations and room arrangements during early design stages.Once a site layout and floor plan are established, the system can generate design renderings based on selected architectural styles. These outputs are intended to provide a visual reference for how a proposed ADU may appear once constructed.Design and Planning IntegrationThe ADU Design Visualizer was developed to integrate spatial planning, structural layout, and visual design into a single workflow. By combining geometric modeling with rendering capabilities, the tool supports early decision-making during the ADU planning process.As interest in accessory dwelling units continues to grow in California, visualization tools are increasingly used to support clearer understanding of site feasibility, design direction, and space utilization.

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