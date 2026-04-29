ADU Portal Introduces Pre-Lender Loan Preparation Tool for ADU Financing Applications

Tool that structures financial data for ADU loan application readiness.

New feature helps organize financial and property data for structured ADU loan submissions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new loan preparation tool has been introduced to support homeowners preparing for accessory dwelling unit (ADU) financing applications. The feature is designed to help organize financial and property-related information into a structured format intended for use before engaging with a lender.Available through the ADU Portal , the tool expands on the platform’s existing ADU Loan Qualifier , adding a preparation-focused workflow for users who are transitioning from initial assessment to formal loan readiness.Structured Loan Preparation for ADU ProjectsThe tool is designed for users who have already completed early-stage evaluation and are preparing for lender discussions. It organizes key financial inputs such as income, debt obligations, property value estimates, and projected project costs into a consolidated format.This structured approach is intended to support clearer documentation when preparing ADU financing submissions.Transition from Screening to Application ReadinessWhile the ADU Loan Qualifier is used to evaluate general financing alignment at an early stage, the new preparation tool focuses on organizing information for more advanced financing steps. This includes preparing data in a format that reflects typical lender review requirements.The distinction between screening and preparation is intended to reflect the progression of ADU financing workflows from initial assessment to formal application readiness.Supporting Financing OrganizationADU financing typically involves multiple stages of review and documentation. The tool is intended to support this process by helping users consolidate relevant financial information before submitting a loan application or initiating discussions with lenders or brokers.About ADU Loan QualifierThe ADU Loan Qualifier is an AI-based feature within the ADU Portal designed to help users assess potential financing alignment for ADU projects. It evaluates basic property and financial inputs to provide a preliminary screening of common lending considerations such as income, debt, and estimated loan scenarios. The tool is intended for early-stage use before formal lender engagement.

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